Vernon hockey team breaks (pizza) bread with Merritt opponents

U11 Boston Pizza Vipers host Merritt for pizza meal post-game to show support for those affected by floods

The Vernon Boston Pizza Junior Vipers and Merritt Centennials’ U11 Development C hockey squads, along with parents and coaches, enjoy donated pizza, fruit and veggies after their game Saturday, Dec. 4, in Vernon. The Vipers arranged the meal in support of the Centennials, all of whom were affected by recently flooding. (Contributed)

It was a small gesture that went a long way.

The Vernon Boston Pizza Junior Vipers’ U11 Development C minor hockey team hosted the Merritt Centennials’ U11 C squad for a hockey game and post-game pizza Saturday, Dec. 4.

The Junior Vipers’ players helped set up the pizza dinner in a dressing room at the Priest Valley Arena before the game (won by Vernon, 7-2).

After the contest, both teams, parents and coaches enjoyed pizza from Boston Pizza and fruit and vegetables from Wings Taps and Grill. Both businesses donated the food.

“The Merritt team, who had all been affected by the recent floods, were so appreciative of the supper,” said Vernon parent Kali Smith. “We hope this small gesture makes them feel supported by other communities in B.C.”

U11 DEVELOPMENT A

Vernon H&L Glass Junior Vipers continued their undefeated string, scoring eight unanswered goals for an eighth straight win, an 8-1 decision over the Kelowna Rockets Sunday, Dec. 5, at Kal Tire Place.

The game started with the Rockets excited and ready to play, and they controlled the play for the opening five minutes. The scoring was opened by Kelowna’s Hudson Bishop three minutes into the first period, which proved to be the wake-up call the Junior Vipers needed. Liam Locke was the first to reply for the Vipers with an assist from Ben Tyssen. Jake Black then added a goal to take the Vipers to a 2-1 lead at the end of the first.

The second period saw Vernon take over the game. Cohen Bentham notched a goal with the assist to Harrison Sharman, and then Trent Keenan got his first of the game off a feed from Locke. Tyssen then added two goals of his own, the second assisted by Bentham. Sharman closed out the period with a marker from Black. The Vipers entered the second intermission with a comfortable 7-1 lead.

The third period was a battle of the goaltenders, with Lucas Gosselin of the Vipers keeping the door shut with some stellar saves. Keenan added his second of the game in the third off a feed from Aidan Boyd, as the Vipers cruised to an 8-1 victory. The team travels to Kamloops this weekend to take on the Junior Blazers.

