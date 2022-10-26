Vernon-Kelowna duo victorious at mixed doubles curling classic

Kelowna’s Tyrel Griffith teamed with Vernon’s Alyssa Kyllo to win the Nufloors Mixed Doubles Curling Classic at the Vernon Curling Club. (Black Press - file photo)

A steal of two in the final end lifted the Vernon/Kelowna rink of Alyssa Kyllo/Tyrel Griffith to the Nufloors Mixed Doubles Curling Classic title at the Vernon Curling Club.

The Okanagan duo defeated the daughter/father combo of Jaelyn and Jim Cotter 10-8 Sunday, Oct. 23, to win the $1,500 first prize.

A total of 10 teams competed in two pools of five for the $4,500 purse and World Curling Tour points.

Kyllo/Griffith went 3-1 in the preliminary round. They opened the three-day event with a 7-4 victory over the Mexico City pair of Angelica Perez/Ramy Cohen before suffering their only defeat of the tournament, an 8-3 setback to Brette Richards/Jeff Richard of Kelowna.

The eventual champs bounced back to defeat Holly Hafeli/Mitchell Kopytko of Vernon 10-7, and closed out the preliminary round with an 8-5 decision over Victoria’s Karly King-Simpson/Connar Croteau.

Kyllo/Griffith finished atop their round-robin pool to advance to the semifinal, where they knocked off the Abbotsford/Kelowna pair of Sarah Wark/Andrew Nerpin 8-5.

For the Cotters, the loss in the final was the only blemish of their weekend. They went 4-0 in their pool, starting with an 8-7 win over the Salmon Arm team of Maia Belway/Cam Weir. The Cotters knocked off Vernon clubmates Jorja Kopytko/Bryan Yamada 7-5, edged Wark/Nerpin 8-7 and blanked the team of April Gale Seixeiro/Steve Seixeiro from Lisbon, Portugal 8-0.

Jim and Jaelyn advanced to the final with a 7-6 semifinal win over Hafeli/Mitchell Kopytko, stealing the winning point in the final end.

Hafeli/Kopytko ended up 2-3 overall. Belway/Weir and Richards/Richard were 2-2. Kopytko/Yamada compiled a 1-3 mark.

