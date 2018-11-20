Vernon Kokanees rule home pool

Jamboree sees swimmers from Salmon Arm, Kelowna, Kamloops, Penticton and Summerland compete

Vernon made a grand splash in their home pond at the recent Kokanee Swim Club Fall Invitational, a regional swim meet and Jamboree Nov. 2-4.

Six teams from within the region competed, including Summerland Orcas (five athletes); Columbia Shuswap Selkirks- Salmon Arm (10 athletes); Kamloops Classic Swimming (32 athletes); Kisu—Penticton (34 athletes); Kelowna AquaJets (64 athletes) and our hometown Vernon Kokanees (64 athletes). Volunteers from the Vernon Kokanees, the Vernon Masters Swim Club, and the community donated time and talent to provide a positive experience for all in attendance. Kokanee swimmers turned in many excellent swims and won the regional swim meet on aggregate points. Team placements are as outlined below:

-Vernon Kokanee Swim Club: 1,503 points

-Kelowna AquaJets: 1,042 points

-Kamloops Classic Swimming: 742 points

-Kisu Swim Club: 710 points

-Columbia Shuswap Selkirks: 258 points

-Summerland Orca Swim Club: 62 points

See related: Vernon Kokanees seek longer, newer pool

“Many Kokanee swimmers achieved new Swim BC time standards, which qualify them to compete in BC Provincial Tier 1 and Tier 2 Championship swim meets in the new year,” said Jason Brockman with the club.

Swimmers achieving qualifying times at this meet were: Blayke Butler (12B) 200 backstroke and 200 IM; Liam Greenan (12B) 200 freestyle; Gavin Johnson (11B) 200 freestyle and 200 breaststroke; Breanna Jolly (12G) 200 back and 200 IM; Alexanne Lepage (13G) 200 IM; Angel Loseth (13G) 100 breaststroke; Kaelyn McIntyre (11G) 200 breaststroke; Ryan Murphy (14B) 50 backstroke; Isabella Nelson (12G) 200 IM; Nicholas Phillips (17B) 100 backstroke; Zachary Sholdice (14B) 100 breaststroke and Luca Van de Vosse (12B) 100 breaststroke.

The Jamboree portion of the meet is for newer swimmers who are working towards qualifying to attend regional invitational swim meets.

“During the Jamboree, four of our young Kokanee swimmers qualified by swimming the 200 IM in a time of under four minutes,” said Brockman.

These athletes were: Cadel Simms (9B); Hayden Molitwenik (9G); Keaton Lamoureux (11M) and Amy Kim (12G). Also of special note, Danika Gilbert (12G) placed 6th overall in her age group for the 200 IM, taking a whopping 60 seconds off her seeded time.

“Thank you to all of our team sponsors and volunteers, with your support and assistance we were able to host a fun and successful swim meet.”

Most Read