Vernon Ogopogos’ rally leaves Kelowna Browns feeling blue

The game meant nothing to the standings.

Try telling that to both teams.

Two goals in the final 15 minutes helped Vernon’s Turn-Key Ogopogos salvage a 3-3 draw against Kelowna’s Brown Benefits in an intense Capri Insurance CMW Okanagan Oldtimers 45+ Men’s Soccer League game Monday in Lake Country between two teams that hadn’t lost all season with bragging rights on the line.

A long ball forward bounced through to the ‘Pogos’ John Orton, who coolly slotted home the opener.

Tim Goward’s persistence paid off as he stole the ball and beat Turn-Key keeper Mike Moorlag with a low shot to the corner to draw the Browns level.

In the second half, the Browns took control and Kelly Sherman scored twice to make the score 3-1. His first was a tap-in from close range after a fine cross. The second came from the penalty spot after a foul in the box, which the Ogopogos hotly contested.

With 15 minutes left, Turn-Key took back the momentum and Ruben Cervantes’ volley looped over the Browns’ keeper and in off the underside of the bar. Turn-Key tied the game when a free kick was flicked on by Orton and Mark Budgen slipped in at the far post to score as the Browns looked for an offside flag that didn’t come.

Kelowna Soccer United 7 Kelowna R&B Rented Mules 2.

The final round of over 45 league games finished up with Soccer United defeating the R&B Rented Mules 7-2 at the Parkinson Rec Centre.

The win was critical for United as it moves them into the top-four and a chance to play Vernon’s Turn-Key Ogopogos in the top flight playoffs next week.

Soccer United came out flying and had a 4-0 lead midway through the first half on two goals each by Marlon Weidlich and Mike Bertoia. The Mules cut into the lead on a well-hit free kick from outside the box by Grant Turik.

The pattern of the game was more of the same in the second half with Brad Farrell adding to the United lead and Weidlich capping off a great night with his hat trick goal.

Harry De Haas, for the Mules, and Walter Morel traded goals to make it 7-2. De Haas was shown a red card shortly afterwards forcing the Mules to finish with 10 men.

Chaing Lee looked to have completed his usual fancy footwork around the keeper move for an eighth goal off another brilliant through ball by Fabio Di Nanno, but the play was called offside much to the chagrin of Chiang’s extensive fan club.

Penticton 1 Kelowna Brandt’s Creek 0

Forfeit win for Penticton.

