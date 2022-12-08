As they did in 2018, tipping off the 25th annual event, the Vernon Panthers (white) will face the Kelowna Christian School Knights in the opening game of the 2022 Pit Classic senior girls basketball tournament Friday, Dec. 9, at 10 a.m. at VSS. (Morning Star - file photo)

Vernon Panthers host Okanagan at classic

Senior girls basketball team hosts Kelowna, Penticton, Salmon Arm, Kamloops

The Vernon Panthers will face the Kelowna Christian School Knights in the opening game of the Lady Cats’ Pit Classic senior girls basketball tournament Friday, Dec. 9.

Game time is 10 a.m. at the Panther Pit.

VSS is ranked No. 7 in the B.C. senior girls AAA pre-season rankings.

The Panthers will play twice on opening day, also taking on the Penticton Lakers at 4:30 p.m.

Vernon wraps up the tournament Saturday at 1:30 p.m. against the Salmon Arm Jewels.

Kamloops schools Sa-Hali Sabres – ranked fifth in the AAA poll – and the Norkam Saints round out the six-team tournament.

Games are 10 a.m., 11:45 a.m., 1:30 p.m., 4:30 p.m., 6:15 p.m and 8 p.m. Friday.

Three games on Saturday will be played at 10 a.m., 11:45 a.m. and 1:30 p.m.

