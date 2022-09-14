Vernon’s Vasek Pospisil (left) and Montreal’s Félix Auger-Aliassime helped Canada defeat the Republic of Korea at the Davis Cup Rakuten Finals tennis event in Spain Tuesday, Sept. 13. (Facebook photo)

Vernon player propels Canada past Korea at Davis Cup tennis

Vasek Pospisil wins singles and doubles match to lift Canada to 2-1 victory in Spain

Led by Vernon’s Vasek Pospisil, Team Canada presented by Sobeys showed their resilience on day one of the 2022 Davis Cup Finals group stage.

Canada rallied from multiple deficits throughout the day Tuesday, Sept. 13, to defeat the Republic of Korea 2-1 in a thrilling tie that finished after midnight in Valencia, Spain.

“Nothing like leaving it all out there for your team and country,” Pospisil said on his Facebook page. “Only thing better is getting a big W along with it. What a battle last night. Let’s keep it going boys.”

Pospisil came up big in his two matches, rallying from a set down to claim the opening singles match before teaming up with Montreal’s Félix Auger-Aliassime to clinch the tie in a wild doubles match after Auger-Aliassime was defeated in the second singles match.

Canada needs to finish in the top two in Group B to advance to November’s knockout stage. They still have ties remaining against Spain and Serbia. A victory over either would put them in a strong position to advance.

It all came down to the doubles match Tuesday between Pospisil and Auger-Aliassime for Canada and Nam Jisung and Song Min-Kyu of South Korea.

After a pair of back-and-forth sets, the Koreans appeared to be on their way to victory with a break early in the decider, but the Canadians dug deep and never stopped fighting, winning the last five games in a row to seal the victory and win the tie for Canada.

Earlier in the day, Pospisil’s years of Davis Cup experience had already paid off in a big way for Canada in the opening match against Seong-Chan Hong, as he fought back from multiple deficits to win the opening singles match of Canada’s tie with South Korea.

The Canadian No. 2 trailed by a set, then 0-3 in the third and was two points from defeat in the third-set tiebreak. None of those deficits were too great for Pospisil to overcome as he fought back for a 4-6, 6-1, 7-6(5) victory.

A quick start to the second match from Félix Auger-Aliassime made it look like victory was imminent for the Canadians, but the world No. 13 suffered an unexpected letdown as he was beaten by Soonwoo Kwon in straight sets 7-6(5), 6-3.

Team Canada’s next match is Friday, Sept. 26 against Spain.

