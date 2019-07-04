FOREHAND: Salmon Arm’s Bob Langford (native of Vernon) scores a volley point for he and partner Doug Holman of Vernon-Vancouver during doubles competition at the annual Kalamalka Club Canada Day Tennis Tournament in Coldstream Sunday. (Roger Knox - Morning Star)

Vernon player triple winner at home court tennis event

Kalamalkla Club director Meryl Ogden wins three events at club’s Canada Day Open tourney

Not only did she help organize the tournament, but Meryl Ogden found the time to win three events at the Kalamalka Club Canada Day Open Tennis Tournament in Coldstream.

The event drew 72 tennis players from Vancouver to Calgary, and was played under ideal weather conditions.

Ogden, from Vernon, walked away a triple winner. She won the Ladies ‘A’ singles title over Eva Koksalova (Kelowna) 7-5. 6-3. She then teamed up with Krista Martens (Kelowna) to oust Marietjie Bonthuys and Shannon Hecker (Salmon Arm) 6-3, 6-4 in an exciting Ladies ‘A’ doubles final. In the Mixed ‘A’, Ogden teamed up with Cal Benazic (Kelowna) to defeat Rosie and Joe Schaich (Kelowna) 8-3, after a round-robin format.

The Men’s A singles semifinals produced some excellent, hard fought matches, with Mike Knights (Kelowna) outlasting Benazic 6-2, 4-6, 11-9 and West Martin-Patterson (Salmon Arm) defeating his doubles partner Jeremy Bell (Vernon) 7-6, 6-7, 12-10. In the finals, Knights stopped Martin-Patterson 6-2, 7-5 for the victory title. The ‘A’ consolation winner was Jerry Reinhardt over James Cotter 6-2, 6-1 in an all-Vernon match.

READ MORE: Bell rings up two Okanagan tennis titles

The Men’s ‘B’ singles was won by Antonio Brez (Kelowna), 6-3, 2-6, 10-3, over Kirbey Lockhart (Vernon), while the ‘B’ consolation winner was Randy Heslop (Kamloops) over Graham Cooper (Vernon), 6-2, 6-1.

The Ladies ‘B’ singles was a battle of wills as Aeri Lee (Kelowna) outlasted Marnie Perrier (Lake Country) 5-7. 7-6, 10-5, in a well-played match.

Bell and Martin-Patterson teamed up to take the Men’s ‘A’ doubles title over Ken Cheung and Sean Seidman (Kelowna), 6-3, 1-6, 10-4.

The Men’s ‘B’ doubles winner was determined by the close results from a six-team round robin box. After the math was done Michael Hoy and Erik Vesterinan (Kelowna) were the overall winners, with brothers Joel and Mike dePfyffer of Vernon a close runner up.

Ladies ‘B’ doubles was won by Sonja Drummond and Jennifer Eastwood (Kamloops). Runners up after round-robin play were Diana Anderson (Vernon) and Janet Davis (Calgary).

Mixed ‘B’ was won by Donna and Kees den Otter (Kelowna) over Kim and Bud Krahn (Vernon) 8-3, after a full Monday of play.

“Thank you to the tournament committee for the countless hours put into making this tournament a huge success, and to our sponsors Voet’s Coffee and Canadian Tire, for their continued support,” said Ogden, the Kal Club’s tennis director.


BACKHAND: Vernon’s Jeremy Bell returns a serve against his doubles partner, Salmon Arm’s West Martin-Patterson, during the Men’s A Singles semifinals at the annual Kalamalka Club Canada Day Open Tennis Tournamentin Coldstream. (Roger Knox - Morning Star)

