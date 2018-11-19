Vernon ringette action underway Sunday

Vernon U12B Lightning are on a winning streak as they prepare to play at home Sunday.

The team travelled to West Kelowna Sunday to play the Westside Ice Busters.

“Wyatt Dyck faced 51 shots in the Westside net and Kassidy Peterson faced 11 shots in the 7-2 Vernon win,” said Rosemary Manton. “Kate Holmes moved up to the forward line for this game and sparkled with three goals and one assist.”

Lucia Manton had two goals from the defence. Kiera Horton played a feisty game scoring once and adding one helper. Claire Penner scored and Cali Fossum and Rory Lang added assists.

Vernon Lightning will be at home to the other Westside team next Sunday at 8:30 a.m. in Kal Tire North.

Vernon Voltage U14B also played Westside Nov. 10, winning 9-1.

Lightning defeated Shuswap Thunder 12 to 5 in Salmon Arm Nov. 10.

Scoring for Vernon were Manton, Theryn Petty, Cali Fossum, Avery Smith, Abby Mahortoff and Kate Holmes. Horton, Rory Lang and Claire Penner all added assists. Kassidy Peterson took the win in net.

