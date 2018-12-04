Vernon ringette teams capture gold in Langley

U14A and U14B rule Spirit of Winter Tourney

Vernon ringette players scored gold in Langley’s Spirit of Winter Ringette tourney over the weekend (Nov. 30- Dec. 2).

Four teams went to the tournament this weekend in Langley and both the U14A and U14B teams won gold and the U19 team came home with bronze.

“Their division was a nine-team division, pretty large for a tournament so it was a very successful tournament,” said parent Jay Shaw.

The final game for U14B Voltage was won 7-3 against the Prince George Inferno, following a close 5-4 win against the Burnaby New Westminster Sting Sunday.

U10-1 Ice Warriors scored three wins, no losses and one tie in the tourney.

Vernon U12B Lightning had a home and home series with Shuswap U12 this weekend. Several players were away with families at the tournament and so two U10 players were picked up for the Salmon Arm game and one for the Vernon game. Saturday’s game was a high scoring game with the Lightning coming out on the winning side of a 9-7 score. Claire Penner led the way with three goals and one assist, Avery Smith had two goals, Danika Vienneau had two goals and three assists, Fiona Penner had one goal and two assists and Kate Holmes had one and one. On Sunday Holmes led the way with three goals, Smith had a goal and two assists, Penner had one and one, Cali Fossum had one goal and Rory Lang supplied one assist in a 6-3 win. Kassidy Peterson was in net for both wins. Vernon Lightning went penalty free in both games this weekend.

See also: Vernon scorches Westside in ringette action

Next weekend U12B Lightning has two home games at Kal Tire Place. Saturday at 11:45 a.m. and Sunday at 9:45 a.m.

The U10-2 Vernon Ice Breakers tallied three wins this weekend in ringette action. Vernon iced the competition with two games in Salmon Arm, first win 8-5 and second 10-4.

Goal was guarded fiercely by Fiona Penner, Jordyn Torrens and Tanner Jackson who shutdown hard shots. In turn as defenders Willow White and Rhea O’Brian were masterful checkers while Morgan Sindlinger and Kaylee Ingram were first to the ring.

As centers Esme Szudek, Sheanna Phelan and Reese Bailey drove many attacks and shots on goal.

Feature forwards included Annie Pile, Erica Williamson and Kielee Ingram who wore down defenses and kept shots flying at the net. As forwards Ezra Toplov and Danika Vienneau’s passing and plays out smarted the opposition.

Back in Vernon Sunday the Ice Breaker made comeback action. The first period ended with Kelowna in the lead, but the team fought back hard, finishing taking a 13-11 win.

Vernon Voltage is preparing for the three upcoming tournament they have been invited to and are doing a bottle drive Sunday, Dec. 9.

