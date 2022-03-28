Vernon ringette teams first, third at year-end event in Langley

It was a great way to end the season for a Vernon ringette team, winning the U12 Year End Event hosted by the Fraser Valley Ringette Association.
The Vernon Psaya (Syilx word) captured the gold medal, going undefeated at the tournament played in Langley.
The team is coached by Kim Bailey, Carmen Larson and 17-year-old coach/mentor Oliver Taylor Hawes.
Vernon’s other U12 team, the Thunderbirds, captured bronze at the same event.
The tournament brings together all U12 teams in B.C. for a year-end competition. The team pools are based on points accumulated during the regular season.
