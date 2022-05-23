Vernon School District vaults gymnastics club into new home

The North Valley Gymnastics Society of Vernon, which lost its 31st Street facility to an Oct. 31, 2021 fire, has been given a temporary home at the former Whitevale Elementary School gym beginning July 1. (Contributed)

North Valley Gymnastics Society members are doing somersaults of joy.

The Vernon School District has offered the club the former Whitevale Elementary school gym near Lumby as a temporary location to operate until the society can secure a new permanent facility.

The club’s gym on 31st Street was totally destroyed in a fire on Halloween morning, 201.

“This is making it possible for us to restart our recreation programming,” said society spokesperson Melissa Locke. “We are very excited and thankful.”

Whitevale Elementary was closed by the district in 2006 and the facility has been used by the district for storage.

“It will be so good to see it getting used for the community and supporting youth activity,” said Locke.

The club will move in on Canada Day, July 1.

Registration for North Valley Gymnastics Society’s summer camps and training will go live on the club’s website starting Wednesday, May 25.

