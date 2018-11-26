Vernon scorches Westside in ringette action

Lightning to play Salmon Arm next weekend

Despite a hot game against the Westside Ice Devils, Vernon Lightning sparked a win at home Sunday.

The 12B ringette saw Vernon leading the scoreboard 11-5 once the dust settled.

See: Vernon ringette action underway Sunday

Scoring for Vernon were Theryn Petty with three goals and one assist, Rory Lang with three goals, Kiera Horton with two goals, Lucia Manton had one goal and five assists, Claire Penner and Kate Holmes each had one goal and one assist, and Abby Mahortoff and Cali Fossum both chipped in with an assist. Kassidy Peterson was in net for the win.

Next weekend the Lightning has a home game against Salmon Arm on Sunday morning at Kal Tire Place.

@VernonNews
sports@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Mitchell named MVP as Stampeders dump Redblacks 27-16 to win Grey Cup

Just Posted

Lake Country Christmas store sells experience, not just gifts

St Nicholas Ave Gifts Arts and Collectables is open for the season at Bottom Wood Lake Road

UBC Okanagan researchers host discussion on Okanagan food systems

The open event will discuss how climate change, growth and land use might affect local food systems

The power of social media puts a roof over a Lake Country man’s head

After being homeless for 33 years Maurice now has a place to call home

Your guide to winter light ups around the Okanagan

From Vernon to Summerland, with a stop in Kelowna, we’ve found some activities for you to enjoy

The Rockets celebrate The Grey Cup with a cause

The Rockets teamed up with Canucks Autism Network for a party

Rainy week ahead for the Okanagan – Shuswap

Above seasonal temperatures are forecast for the region at the start of the week

VIDEO: GM to close Oshawa plant, four U.S. plants in massive reorganization push

Company to focus on electric and autonomous vehicle programs

Federal Green Party leader Elizabeth May engaged to B.C. Interior man

John Kidder of Ashcroft was one of the co-founders of the Green Party of B.C.

Suspended B.C. legislature officers protest their treatment

Craig James, Gary Lenz ask MLAs to reinstate them

BC dog dives to the top of the water test

Morgan the Newfoundland dog from the Shuswap adds underwater rescue to her list of accomplishments

RCMP investigate report of abduction attempt involving 7 year old

North-Okanagan Shuswap School District urging Salmon Arm parents to be on alert

Newborn baby abandoned in B.C.; woman arrested

Infant was in critical condition in hospital, 21-year-old Mission woman arrested and released

Vernon scorches Westside in ringette action

Lightning to play Salmon Arm next weekend

RCMP spokesman’s PTSD tied to Robert Dziekanski case, inquest hears

Pierre Lemaitre had been face of RCMP after Robert Dziekanski’s Taser-inflicted death at YVR in 2007

Most Read