Vernon’s Vasek Pospisil has become an Internet hit after he was caught drinking Canadian maple syrup between games of the ATP 250 Series’ Open Sud de France final Sunday in Montpellier. (Twitter photo)

Vernon tennis player makes hit with maple syrup

Vasek Pospisil caught downing Canadian syrup straight from bottle between games of France final

Gatorade? No. Juice? Uh-uh. Water? Nope.

For Vernon tennis pro Vasek Pospisil, a nice hearty between-games drink to replenish his fluids is good old Canadian maple syrup.

Straight outta the bottle.

Pospisil has become an Internet hit after he was caught swigging Canadian maple syrup right out of the bottle between games of the Open Sud de France ATP Tour 250 Series final Sunday in Montpellier.

He even touted the benefits of the syrup in a Twitter tweet:

Fellow Canadian tennis star Bianca Andreescu re-tweeted Pospisil’s drink was one of “the most Canadian things ever.”

Pospisil continued his amazing comeback from back surgery by reaching his second ATP final, but still looking for his first win. Pospisil, ranked 132nd in the world, lost to ninth-ranked Frenchman Gael Monfils 7-5, 6-3 in the final. Monfils is 6-0 against Pospisil in his career and hasn’t lost a set to the Vernon product.

READ MORE: Vernon’s Vasek Pospisil and partner capture Wimbledon doubles crown

To reach the final, Pospisil opened with a 6-3, 6-4 win over Aljaz Bedene, then defeated fellow Canadian Denis Shapovalov 6-2, 6-3 in the round of 16.

Pospisil advanced to the semifinal with a 6-1, 1-0 (retired) win over France’s Richard Gasquet, and qualified for the final with a 6-3, 1-6, 7-5 victory over Belgium’s David Goffin.

He had back surgery in January 2019 and returned to action at Wimbledon in July ‘19. Pospisil was playing in his first tour final since 2014. He also helped Canada reach its first Davis Cup final in 2019, losing to host Spain.


roger@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Former Canucks Daniel, Henrik Sedin have no regrets over retirement decision
Next story
Rookie sensation Hughes has 3 points as Canucks pound Predators 6-2

Just Posted

Crime Stoppers: Kelowna’s most wanted

Dereck Donald Sears and Glen Shay Terry Simpson are wanted on warrants

Okanagan College Coyotes go three for four in weekend basketball action

The Yotes gave a strong showing in Victoria as playoffs approach in coming weeks

Iconic comedian set to perform in Kelowna

Graham Clark is set to perform in city on Feb. 28 and 29

Transportation survey results ‘disappointing’: Kelowna Mayor

‘We aren’t going to be able to convince or bring everyone along for the ride,’ said Mayor Colin Basran

Kelowna bus driver allegedly caught drinking and driving

The driver, a 52-year-old man, was issued a 90-day immediate roadside prohibition

VIDEO: B.C. legislature pipeline protest camp disrupts throne speech ceremonies

Military parade, inspection by Lt. Governor Janet Austin cancelled

RCMP to wrap up court injunction action at ground zero of northern B.C. pipeline dispute

Enforcement of the injunction began early in the morning on Feb. 6

Longtime B.C. youth coach gets suspended sentence for 2 counts of voyeurism

Randy Downes had coached youth sports in the Lower Mainland for three decades

B.C. ceramic artist launches residency project to support future potters

The Mary Fox Legacy Project will maintain Fox’s home gallery and offer artist residencies to potters

Vernon tennis player makes hit with maple syrup

Vasek Pospisil caught downing Canadian syrup straight from bottle between games of France final

Vancouver Island couple lucky to be alive as rock slide crushes their truck

Evening drive around Cowichan Lake turns into nightmare

RCMP say search for missing snowmobiler in B.C. now a recovery operation

Police say the missing man’s snowmobile was recovered

Salmon Arm man, one of 14 siblings, recounts family’s journey to Canada

Alfred Schalm shares biographies of father, uncles in new book

Snow pack in Shuswap mountains reaches 130 per cent of normal

Flooding may be in the future as snow continues to accumulate to historic levels

Most Read