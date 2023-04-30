The Vernon Tigers lost to the Kamloops Raiders by a score of 15 to six in Thompson Okanagan Senior Lacrosse League Action Friday, April 28, 2023. (Roger Knox - Morning Star file photo)

The Vernon Tigers lost to the Kamloops Raiders by a score of 15 to six in Thompson Okanagan Senior Lacrosse League Action Friday, April 28, 2023. (Roger Knox - Morning Star file photo)

Vernon Tigers, Armstrong Shamrocks defeated in senior lacrosse league action

The Tigers lost 15 to 6 at home

All four teams in the Thompson Okanagan Senior Lacrosse League (TOSLL) were in action Friday night, April 28.

The Vernon Tigers were defeated at home at Kal Tire Place North by the visiting Kamloops Rattlers. The final score was 15-6 in favour of the Rattlers.

The Rattlers now have a record of 3-1 on the season.

Meanwhile, the Kelowna Raiders bested the Armstrong Shamrocks at home. As of Saturday afternoon, the final score of the game was not released.

Cody Teichroeb took home the Player of the Game honours from Friday’s game, “working both ends of the floor with hard hits and soft hands,” the Raiders said in a Facebook post.

With the win, the Raiders stayed undefeated on the season.

READ MORE: Vernon Tigers escape with 12-9 victory over South Okanagan Flames

READ MORE: Vernon player scores four in final for Canada

Brendan Shykora
Reporter, Vernon Morning Star
Email me at Brendan.Shykora@vernonmorningstar.com
Follow us: Facebook | Twitter

KelownaLacrosseNorth Okanagan Regional DistrictVernon

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Oilers advance to second round with 5-4 victory over Kings
Next story
5 things to know about the NHL playoffs

Just Posted

Emergency crews are on scene of a single motorcycle crash on Pelmewash Parkway in Lake Country. (Jordy Cunningham/Lake Country Calendar)
One person being treated in ambulance following single motorcycle crash in Lake Country

Downtown Vernon (Greater Vernon Chamber of Commerce photo) City staff are recommending that Vernon council support a summer block closure on 30th Avenue for a third straight year. Last year the Downtown Vernon Association surveyed its business members on whether they support a downtown block closure for two months in the summer. The survey, which council discussed May 9, 2022, found that 42 per cent of respondents strongly support the idea. (Greater Vernon Chamber of Commerce photo)
Kelowna and Vernon shatter temperature records as spring weather returns

BC Wildfire Service has reclassified a fire north of Merritt, the Snake Road Wildfire, as being held. (BC Wildfire Service)
Wildfire north of Merritt being held

WFG Marketing Director Denise Martell (second from the left) presented PLAN Okanagan representatives Sarah Bickert (far left), Mary Bickert (second from the right), and Lena Charlton (far right) with a cheque for $22,853 on April 30, 2023. (Brittany Webster/Capital News)
World Financial Group supporting Okanagan families with disabilities through charitable trust