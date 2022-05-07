Vernon Tigers score forfeit junior lacrosse win over South Okanagan

The Vernon Iron Ghost Construction Tigers (white jerseys) were slated to play the South Okanagan Flames in their Thompson Okanagan Junior Lacrosse League home opener Saturday, May 7, at Kal Tire Place. The Flames, though, did not have enough players for the game and forfeited the contest, 1-0. (Black Press file photo)

No fans in the building. No goals in the net.

Not exactly what the Vernon Iron Ghost Construction Tigers had in mind for their scheduled Thompson Okanagan Junior Lacrosse League home opener Saturday, May 7.

The visiting South Okanagan Flames forfeited the game, citing a lack of players.

Tigers’ management was trying for several hours to find some replacement players the Flames could use for Vernon’s first home game in nearly three years due to COVID.

Vernon officially wins the contest 1-0 and collects two points in the standings.

The league website shows the Flames brought 13 runners and a goalie to Armstrong Friday night, May 5, and left with a 14-11 win over the Shamrocks.

Rhys Macdonald had six goals and four assists to lead South Okanagan past Armstrong. Chay Gettens had a nine-point night with 2+7 while Devin Cole scored four times.

Spencer Watkinson and Keegan Allen had single goals for the Flames while Connor Danby made 33 saves in goal.

Joey Mazzei had five goals for Armstrong, Kaleb Davis had 2+2, Caden Peters collected four assists and Jayden Gulka also scored a pair for the Irish. Single goals went to Griffin Evans (2A) and Ryan Candy. Jorge Johnny Hall had three assists while Dyson Wasyliw and Ethin Campbell each chipped in two helpers.

Riley Lockhurst made 33 saves for the Shamrocks.

The teams were tied 5-5 and 8-8 by periods.

Vernon will get a second crack at an official home opener when they host the Kamloops Venom Saturday, May 14, at 7 p.m. at Kal Tire Place. The two teams meet Sunday, May 8, at the Kamloops Memorial Arena.

