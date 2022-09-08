Vernon to rock 2023 Canadian Senior Curling Championships

The championships will run Dec. 4-10 and feature 28 teams from across the country

On Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022, the Vernon Curling Club, Tourism Vernon and the Sport and Culture Society of the North Okanagan announced that Vernon will host the 2023 Everest Canadian Senior Championships. (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star)

Canada’s best curlers over 50 will be heading to Vernon in 14 months.

The Vernon Curling Club will play host to the 2023 Everest Canadian Senior Championships, as announced by the club, Tourism Vernon and the Sport and Culture Society of the North Okanagan on Thursday, Sept. 8.

“This puts us on the world stage,” said Josh Welder, executive director of the society.

The championships will run Dec. 4-10, 2023 at the Vernon Curling Club and will feature 28 teams — 14 on both the men’s and women’s sides, representing Canada’s 14 member associations.

“We received an outstanding bid from the Vernon Curling Club … and that made our decision very clear, and we know the athletes and their families will have an enjoyable experience,” said Katherine Henderson, Curling Canada CEO. “This is a highlighted event on the Curling Canada competitive calendar because it brings together old friends from past and renews competitive rivalries, and it reminds us that curling is truly a sport for all ages.”

Making the announcement at the curling club Thursday afternoon, Welder said that based on past events, the economic impact of the championships can be expected to be in the range of $1-$1.5 million, with hotel bookings by Curling Canada to exceed 600 rooms.

Welder also lauded Dave Merklinger, the club’s general manager who helped secure the bid, as “one of the world’s best ice-makers.”

The event will mark Vernon’s third time hosting the women’s championship and the second time hosting the men’s championship.

“We’re looking forward to continuing this tradition with our curling executive committee,” said renowned Canadian curler Randy Ferbey. “Me and my fellow committee members Jennifer Jones and Cheryl Bernard are excited to promote the sport we love.”

In 2008 Vernon hosted the World Women’s Curling Championship with Canada’s Team Jennifer Jones winning gold. The city also hosted the 1992 Canadian Junior Men’s and Women’s Championships when Quebec’s Team Michel Ferland claimed the men’s title and Saskatchewan’s Team Amber Holland won the women’s title.

“On behalf of the City of Vernon and council I am pleased to welcome all the athletes, their families and friends, and all the fans of great curling to our community,” said Mayor Victor Cumming. “Attracting events like the 2023 Everest Canadian Senior Curling Championships to Vernon is further confirmation that the city is an outstanding year-round travel destination.”

The winners of the championships will go on to represent Canada at the 2024 World Senior Curling Championships, with the location and date of that event yet to be announced.

