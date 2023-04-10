West Kelowna’s Jaiden Moriello (11), Vernon Vipers goalie Ethan David and defenceman Ayden Third keep their collective eyes on the airborne puck during Vernon’s 3-0 win Sunday, April 9, in BCHL playoff action at Kal Tire Place. Vernon’s victory clinched the best-of-seven Interior Conference quarterfinal 4-2. (Lisa Mazurek - Vernon Vipers Photography)

West Kelowna’s Jaiden Moriello (11), Vernon Vipers goalie Ethan David and defenceman Ayden Third keep their collective eyes on the airborne puck during Vernon’s 3-0 win Sunday, April 9, in BCHL playoff action at Kal Tire Place. Vernon’s victory clinched the best-of-seven Interior Conference quarterfinal 4-2. (Lisa Mazurek - Vernon Vipers Photography)

Vernon Vipers eliminate West Kelowna Warriors

BCHL Playoffs - Ethan David makes 14 saves for second shutout as Vernon wins 3-0, take series 4-2

On Easter Sunday, Ethan David and his defence rose again.

The Vernon Vipers’ goalie had to make just 14 saves for his second shutout of the series as the Vipers eliminated the West Kelowna Warriors 3-0 in B.C. Hockey League Interior Conference quarterfinal action April 9 before 2,303 fans at Kal Tire Place.

Vernon wins the best-of-seven series 4-2.

The sixth-place Snakes held the third-place Warriors to just one goal in the final three games of the series, with David going 4-0.

All three goals Sunday came in the first seven minutes, four seconds of the second period, courtesy of Thomas Tien, on a powerplay, Julian Facchinelli, and Reagan Milburn.

Vernon fired 38 shots at West Kelowna goalie Cayden Hamming.

The Vipers will now face the fourth-place Salmon Arm Silverbacks in Round 2 of the conference semifinals. That matchup was made possible courtesy of the seventh-seeded Wenatchee Wild, who completed their first-round upset of the second-place Cranbrook Bucks Sunday, with a 4-2 win in Washington state.

The Wild win the series 4-2 and face the regular-season champion Penticton Vees in Round 2.

The Coastal Conference semifinals will see the first-place Nanaimo Clippers taking on the fifth-ranked Chilliwack Chiefs, while the second-seeded Surrey Eagles will play the third-ranked Alberni Valley Bulldogs.

The league’s second round of post-season play is slated to begin Friday, April 14.

READ MORE: Former West Kelowna, Penticton BCHL players victorious in NCAA Championship

READ MORE: Canada’s Brad Gushue falls 9-3 in men’s world curling final to Scotland

@VernonNews
roger@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

@Vernon VipersBCHLWest Kelowna Warriors

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
PODCAST: Port Moody’s Ryan Johansen an NHL All-Star
Next story
Fraser Valley’s Brenda Kawasaki recognized as first volunteer for Abbotsford 2023 55-Plus BC Games

Just Posted

(Jacqueline Gelineau/Capital News)
White smoke in West Kelowna just a controlled burn

Volunteers helped cook and serve an Easter dinner to the residents at Kelowna’s Gospel Mission on April 9, 2023. (Brittany Webster/Capital News)
Sheltered with love: Kelowna’s Gospel Mission residents enjoy a hot Easter meal

Minister of Tourism and Associate Minister of Finance Randy Boissonnault. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nick Iwanyshyn)
Kelowna perfectly poised heading towards FIFA World Cup 2026: Tourism minister

The fundraiser will be held at AH Repair at 391 Tilley Rd, Lake Country, from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. on April 15. (OFTF photo)
Fundraising BBQ in Lake Country to keep the Okanagan’s forests clean