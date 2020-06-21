Vernon Vipers land three forwards

Three new forwards are coming to the Snakes’ Den.

The BC Hockey League’s Vernon Vipers are pleased to announce the commitment of Reagan Milburn, from Kamloops. Milburn played last season with the Thompson Blazers of the BC Major Midget League and led the team in scoring with 24 goals and 27 assists in 38 games played.

“Reagan is a young and dependable forward that we are very excited about adding,” said Vipers head coach and general manager Jason McKee.

Milburn played four games with the Vipers last season as an affiliate player.

“He drew into two regular-season games and two playoff games and fit in very well,” said McKee.

Nicholas Remissong is an American forward from Lake Forest, Ill. and played last season with the Chicago Mission U18. He had four goals and four assists in 14 games played.

“Nick is a heavy, powerful centre who is strong in all three zones,” said McKee.

Remissong was a teammate of Desmond Johnson who also recently committed to the Vipers, and both were teammates in Chicago of the latest Viper recruit, forward Daniel Rozsival.

Rozsival is from Chicago and had seven goals and five assists in 14 games played with the Mission U18.

“Daniel has a ton of speed and skill and is tenacious on pucks,” said McKee.

* Vipers ownership and staff has drafted a letter to its fans, stating they hope there will be a BCHL hockey season in some form.

“At this point we have no idea what this will look like however, we can assure you that we are working with the BCHL, the BC government and the City of Vernon to establish plans and procedures should we get the go-ahead.

“Hockey Canada has lifted the ban for on-ice activity however there are many restrictions still in place and we will be working within the Via Sport Guidelines and those set out by the provincial health authority going forward.

“Our season ticket holders, volunteers and corporate partners are the lifelines of our organization and we want to make sure that we are providing a safe and fun environment once we do return.”

The full letter can be viewed here.

The Kootenay International Junior B Hockey League announced Thursday, June 18, it will be starting its regular season Friday, Oct. 2.

“We’ve received a wealth of information from the Province of British Columbia, through Viasport, and from Hockey Canada since the beginning of June,” says KIJHL commissioner Jeff Dubois. “There are still a number of obstacles for us to navigate ahead of resuming league play this fall, but I’m confident that we’re trending in a positive direction.”



