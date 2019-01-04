Vernon Vipers lead scoreboard against West Kelowna Warriors

First game of 2019 puts snakes in good standing for new year

The Vernon Vipers are starting off 2019 in winning fashion.

The Snakes beat the West Kelowna Warriors at Kal Tire Place Friday night 4-3, leading the scoreboard the entire game.

Josh Latta scored the first goal, in the first period. By the fourth period the Vipers were up 4-1, but the Warriors quickly scored two goals to get back into the game.

The Warriors even pulled their goalie for the last 30 seconds in an effort to tie it up. But Vernon remained victorious.

The Vipers return to their home ice Saturday against Wenatchee for a special SilverStar Mountain Resort game, which will see the stands packed with Australia

