Vernon Vipers lead scoreboard against West Kelowna Warriors

First game of 2019 puts snakes in good standing for new year

The Vernon Vipers are starting off 2019 in winning fashion.

The Snakes beat the West Kelowna Warriors at Kal Tire Place Friday night 4-3, leading the scoreboard the entire game.

Josh Latta scored the first goal, in the first period. By the fourth period the Vipers were up 4-1, but the Warriors quickly scored two goals to get back into the game.

The Warriors even pulled their goalie for the last 30 seconds in an effort to tie it up. But Vernon remained victorious.

The Vipers return to their home ice Saturday against Wenatchee for a special SilverStar Mountain Resort game, which will see the stands packed with Australia

Watch The Vernon Morning Star Facebook page for highlights.

@VernonNews
jennifer@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Axe Monkeys looks to cut into the wedding industry

Just Posted

Vernon Vipers lead scoreboard against West Kelowna Warriors

First game of 2019 puts snakes in good standing for new year

South Rutland Elementary PAC robbed of $20,000

Second theft involving a School District 23 parent advisory council bank account this school year

Sunny day in Kelowna leads to record breaking temperature

Kelowna has broken a temperature record today

UBCO seeks Kelowna council support for large research greenhouse project

University says plants grown in facility will help with research to aid B.C.’s agricultural industry

Peachland’s only medical clinic may close

The clinic’s medical director is retiring at the end of March

Video: Do you have a new year’s resolution?

Find out what some people vowed to change about themselves or their life in 2019

Weather Channel app accused of selling users’ data

Lawyers argue operator misled users who shared their location in exchange for personalized forecasts

Skier dies in avalanche near Pemberton

RCMP say one person was buried when a group of skiers were in the area of Pebble Creek

Two off-duty firefighters were first to rescue mom and kids from car filled with fumes in Abbotsford

Pair pulled trio from vehicle on Boxing Day in case of suspected carbon-monoxide poisoning

Former Shuswap Greyhound staff create parcel service

Former agents work together as team to send parcels from Shuswap to Okanagan and north

OPINION: What’s Your Generosity Story?

For some, there reason for giving is because they were recipients of generosity themselves

B.C. ‘adventure’ traveller detained in Syria, missing for more than one month

The government has been warning Canadians to avoid travelling to Syria since 2011 after the outbreak of a civil war

A little bit of everything: B.C. cities break records for snow, rain – and heat

Whistler blanketed with 51 centimetres of snow, Pitt Meadows saw 80 millimetres of rain

B.C. fuel up 4 cents and more hikes to come: expert

Dan McTeague says to expect a wild ride for gas prices this year

Most Read