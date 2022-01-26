Vernon Vipers solve Centennials in shootout

Reagan Milburn (left), Luke Buss and the Vernon Vipers have won four BCHL games in a row, the latest a 4-3 shootout victory Tuesday, Jan. 25, in Merritt. (Lisa Mazurek - Vernon Vipers Photography)

Cam MacDonald doesn’t mind playing extra time.

The Vernon Vipers forward scored in an overtime shootout Tuesday, Jan. 25, along with teammate Zack Tonelli, helping the Vipers to a 4-3 B.C. Hockey League win in Merritt against the Centennials.

MacDonald scored the overtime winner Friday, Jan. 21, a 4-3 home-ice win over the Interior Conference-leading Salmon Arm Silverbacks. Tonelli forced overtime in that contest with a third-period powerplay goal.

The Vipers, who have won four in a row, kicked off a seven-game road swing Tuesday.

Anthony Cliche, Luke Buss and Ayden Third had regulation goals and the Vipers peppered Merritt goalie John Hicks with 61 shots.

Ethan David made 30 saves, and stopped Centennials shooters Jacksenn Hungle and Ben Ward in the shootout.

The victory moved Vernon (11-14-3-3) into seventh place in the Interior, one point ahead of the Wenatchee Wild (11-12-4-1), who have three games in hand on the Vipers, and four points behind the Trail Smoke Eaters (15-14-1-1).

The Centennials have just six points (2-27-1-1) from 31 league games.

The road trip continues Friday as the Vipers head north to take on the Prince George Spruce Kings, who sit third in the Interior at 19-9-2-3. Vernon will play two games in Prince George.

READ MORE: Vernon Vipers rally to beat Salmon Arm in overtime

READ MORE: BC Hockey League alumni part of Canada’s Olympic men’s hockey roster

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

@Vernon VipersBCHL