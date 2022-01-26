Reagan Milburn (left), Luke Buss and the Vernon Vipers have won four BCHL games in a row, the latest a 4-3 shootout victory Tuesday, Jan. 25, in Merritt. (Lisa Mazurek - Vernon Vipers Photography)

Reagan Milburn (left), Luke Buss and the Vernon Vipers have won four BCHL games in a row, the latest a 4-3 shootout victory Tuesday, Jan. 25, in Merritt. (Lisa Mazurek - Vernon Vipers Photography)

Vernon Vipers solve Centennials in shootout

Zack Tonelli, Cam MacDonald score in penalty shots giving Snakes a 4-3 BCHL win in Merritt

Cam MacDonald doesn’t mind playing extra time.

The Vernon Vipers forward scored in an overtime shootout Tuesday, Jan. 25, along with teammate Zack Tonelli, helping the Vipers to a 4-3 B.C. Hockey League win in Merritt against the Centennials.

MacDonald scored the overtime winner Friday, Jan. 21, a 4-3 home-ice win over the Interior Conference-leading Salmon Arm Silverbacks. Tonelli forced overtime in that contest with a third-period powerplay goal.

The Vipers, who have won four in a row, kicked off a seven-game road swing Tuesday.

Anthony Cliche, Luke Buss and Ayden Third had regulation goals and the Vipers peppered Merritt goalie John Hicks with 61 shots.

Ethan David made 30 saves, and stopped Centennials shooters Jacksenn Hungle and Ben Ward in the shootout.

The victory moved Vernon (11-14-3-3) into seventh place in the Interior, one point ahead of the Wenatchee Wild (11-12-4-1), who have three games in hand on the Vipers, and four points behind the Trail Smoke Eaters (15-14-1-1).

The Centennials have just six points (2-27-1-1) from 31 league games.

The road trip continues Friday as the Vipers head north to take on the Prince George Spruce Kings, who sit third in the Interior at 19-9-2-3. Vernon will play two games in Prince George.

READ MORE: Vernon Vipers rally to beat Salmon Arm in overtime

READ MORE: BC Hockey League alumni part of Canada’s Olympic men’s hockey roster

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

@Vernon VipersBCHL

Previous story
West Kelowna wildlife photographer takes his skills slopeside
Next story
UBCO Volleyball postponed games rescheduled for February

Just Posted

BC Transit is rolling out a new electronic fare gathering system, and buses in Vernon, Kelowna and the North and South Okanagan Connectors are included in the program. (Black Press file photo)
BC Transit stepping on board with electronic fare collection

UBCO Heat volleyball have their postponed games rescheduled for February (Photo credit - Conan Shing Photography)
UBCO Volleyball postponed games rescheduled for February

Colton Dach has two assists in the win over Victoria on Tuesday night (Photo credit - Steve Dunsmoor)
Rockets win 7th straight game against Victoria, 4-3 in the shootout

(Photo/Pixabay)
Okanagan tech company helping men manage mental health