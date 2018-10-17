Vernon Yellowjackets rack up touchdowns but come up short

Interior Pee Wee Football League play

The Kelowna Sun Grey scored a pair of late touchdowns to hold off the Vernon Yellowjackets 42-30 in Interior Pee Wee Football League play Sunday at the sun-drenched Kelowna Capital News Centre turf field.

The Yellowjackets scored on their first drive with a 30-yard romp by Owen Carpenter. Kelowna levelled the score on their first drive.

On the ensuing kick-off, the Yellowjackets’ Anderson Bicknell ran the ball back 55 yards.

Kelowna’s next possession was met with a strong Yellowjackets defence stop with a big sack by Ayden McDonald and a couple of strong backfield tackles by Bicknell.

Kelowna then took the lead with back-to-back scores making it 18-18. Cian Fitzpatrick tied it up for Vernon with a huge 67-yard run down the sidelines. The half ended tied 18-18 on another Vernon defensive stop including McDonald’s second sack.

The Sun scored on their first possession of the second half, taking the lead again. Vernon answered back with Fitzpatrick scoring to make it 24-24.

On the ensuing kick-off, Vernon’s short kick was recovered by Domenic Zaino. However, Kelowna had a big defensive stop and scored on their next possession to regain the lead.

Vernon was not done as their three musketeers put up major points: a 30-yard kick-off return by Bicknell, a 35-yard run up the middle by Fitzpatrick and a punishing 10-yard run by Carpenter tying up the game yet again at 30-30.

The Yellowjackets’ defence stepped it up in the fourth with QB sacks by Simon Drysdal, Bicknell and two more by McDonald.

“This was the Yellowjackets best effort on the season by far; they showed great poise and character,” said Vernon coach Brett Kirkpatrick. “The other offensive standouts where QB Cole Budgen and O-linemen Arel Ciccone, Ryse Williams, Marco Harkness, and Amolak Mann.”

The Yellowjackets face Prince George in exhibition play at Greater Vernon Athletics Park.

