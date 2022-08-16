Shanda Hill had to cut the race in Switzerland short after breathing problems. (Shanda Hill Ultra Athlete/Facebook)

Shanda Hill had to cut the race in Switzerland short after breathing problems. (Shanda Hill Ultra Athlete/Facebook)

Vernon’s Hill forced to end ultra race early

Shanda was taking part in a ‘deca’ ultratriathlon

Vernon’s ultra athlete has been forced to pull out of the world championships.

Shanda Hill flew to Switzerland to take part in the swissultra International Ultra Triathlon Association (IUTA) World Championships. The ‘deca’ ultratriathlon is an continuous event and is the equivalent of 10 consecutive triathlons. All sections of the each event are grouped together, meaning it starts with a 38 kilometre swim, then 1,800 km of cycling, and finishing with 422 km of running.

Unfortunately, after finishing the swimming portion, Hill got a few laps down on the bike but had trouble breathing. It was found there was chlorine in her lungs affecting her breathing.

“It felt like knives stabbing her to breathe,” a, Aug. 16 Facebook post reads.

Hill finished the 38 km swimming portion in 22 hours, 55 minutes, and one second.

It was the first time the event has taken place since 2019. It continues until Aug. 29.

In 2019, Hill became the first Canadian to complete a Double Deca triathlon, which she accomplished in Mexico.

READ MORE: Concerns for dog spotted in back of flatbed truck near Lake Country

READ MORE: First 6 months of 2022 sees 23 drug deaths in Vernon

@cunninghamjordy
jordy.cunningham@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Local SportsVernon

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Canada looks to maintain momentum heading into quarterfinals at world juniors

Just Posted

The Kelowna RCMP detachment is currently facing a 20 per cent staffing gap. (File photo)
Kelowna man slashed with box cutter, RCMP looking for second suspect

The advice is to drink plenty of water even before you feel thirsty and stay in a cool place. (File photo)
Heat warning in effect for Central and South Okanagan

The Knox Mountain Downhill takes place Aug. 20-21 in Kelowna. (File photo)
Shredding the gnar at Kelowna’s Knox Mountain

Nicholas Epp was killed in an altercation in downtown Kelowna on Aug. 12 (Nicholas Lorne Epp/Facebook)
Chilliwack man confirmed as Kelowna homicide victim