Currie has registered over 700 digs throughout four seasons played with the TRU WolfPack and University of Alberta Golden Bears (U of A Photo)

Vernon’s Landon Currie named Canada West all-star

The volleyball libero helped lead his U. of Alberta Golden Bears to the top record in the conference

Landon Currie is seeing stars.

The Vernon native, who graduated from Clarence Fulton Secondary School, was selected as a first team all-star in Canada West men’s volleyball for his contributions this season with the University of Alberta Golden Bears.

Despite being just five-foot-nine-inches tall, Currie was a rock on the court this season, making 184 digs in 101 sets through 24 games.

His Golden Bears finished the regular season with the best record in the conference, at 22-2.

After ripping apart the Manitoba Bisons in the quarterfinals, the Bears are preparing to battle the Saskatchewan Huskies in the semifinals this weekend.

The libero in his second full year with U of A, after transferring from the Thompson Rivers WolfPack at the end of 2020. Last season, his Bears won the U Sports Championship, defeating the top-ranked Trinity Western Spartans in the final.

Throughout his career with the Bears, he has registered 371 digs to just 33 receiving errors while adding 103 assists. During his time with TRU (2018-20), Currie delivered 334 digs and 68 receiving errors in 186 sets played throughout two seasons.

Prior to his university career, Currie won a gold medal with Team BC at the Canada Summer Games in 2017. He also coached the Sky Volleyball Club in Vernon back in 2021 during the summer, helping run drills and pass knowledge.

