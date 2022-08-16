Vernon’s Vasek Pospisil hits the court in Vancouver

His first round match is at 6:30 p.m. on Aug. 16

A Vernon tennis star is taking the court in the biggest tournament in the province tonight (Aug. 16).

Vernon’s Vasek Pospisil is playing in his first round match tonight at the Odlum Brown VanOpen in Vancouver. He is taking on Brazil’s Felipe Meligeni Rodrigues Alves.

Going into the match, Pospisil is ranked 145th in the world while Alves is 143rd.

Pospisil won this tournament back in 2013. He is one of four Canadians playing in this year’s event.

His first round match is the last of the day, starting at 6:30 p.m. It can be found to watch on the VanOpen website.

