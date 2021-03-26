Canada’s Vasek Pospisil celebrates a point against Italy’s Jannik Sinner, during the final match of the 2020 Sofia Open ATP 250 tennis tournament in Sofia, Bulgaria, Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-

Canada’s Vasek Pospisil celebrates a point against Italy’s Jannik Sinner, during the final match of the 2020 Sofia Open ATP 250 tennis tournament in Sofia, Bulgaria, Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-

Vernon’s Vasek Pospisil named B.C.’s Athlete of the Year

The tennis pro had quite the year on the ATP Tour

Vasek Pospisil’s comeback 2020 season went about as well as he could have hoped.

The Vernon native returned to the Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP) Tour after recovering from a herniated disk for most of 2019. Since coming off the sidelines he’s moved up from a world ranking of 149th to 67th — good enough to be named the ATP comeback player of the year.

Adding to his accolades, 30-year-old Pospisil is the recipient of the Best of BC Award, given to the province’s top senior athlete of the year. His latest honour was announced virtually at Sport BC’s 54th annual award show Thursday evening, March 25.

READ MORE: Vernon’s Vasek Pospisil part of Canadian tennis history

Known throughout his career as a stronger doubles player, he still managed to reach the 2019 Davis Cup finals alongside Denis Shapovalov, marking Canada’s first trip to the finals in the tournament’s 119-year history.

But in 2020 Pospisil proved he was more than a doubles specialist. He went to Montpellier with a protected ranking before upsetting world-ranked Number 10 David Goffin in three sets to advance to his first ATP final since 2014.

He then reached the fourth round of the US Open, upsetting No. 8 seed Roberto Bautista Agut to join Shapovalov and Auger-Aliassime in the most Canadian-filled Round of 16 in singles Grand Slam history.

“We were proud to celebrate the winners. The last year has been challenging for everyone and it confirmed the importance of Sport in our lives; I personally would like to thank our members for everything they have done over the last year,” said Sport BC President and CEO Rob Newman.

READ MORE: Vernon’s Vasek Pospisil named ATP Comeback Player of the Year

Also in the running for a Sport BC Athlete of the Year award was Lumby’s Logan Leach, who was a finalist in the Athlete with a Disability category (the award went to para-athlete Nathan Reich of Victoria). The 18-year-old skier is visually impaired, and in 2019 he won silver at the Canada Winter Games in Red Deer, his first-ever competition, missing a gold medal by just a sixth of a second.

READ MORE: Lumby skier up for provincial honour

Brendan Shykora
Reporter, Vernon Morning Star
Email me at Brendan.Shykora@vernonmorningstar.com
Follow us: Facebook | Twitter

AwardsSportsTennis

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Vancouver Canucks centre Bo Horvat ‘day-to-day’ with lower-body injury: coach

Just Posted

Photo courtesy Big White Ski Resort
Big White COVID-19 cluster contained

Cluster has been ongoing since December. On March 26 it was officially declared contained.

(Phil McLachlan - Capital News)
More reports of stranger approaching children in Kelowna prompt investigation

Kelowna RCMP said they received another report of a man following children

On March 25 ground was broken at the future site of the KF Centre for Excellence. (Phil McLachlan/Capital News)
‘God, I love aviation’: KF Aerospace breaks ground for future Kelowna aviation centre

Kelowna aviation company celebrates 51 years on same day as groundbreaking

Chickadees are one of the most common birds that can be easily spotted in parks around the Okanagan. (Photo by Kelsey Yates)
Birds return to Central Okanagan parks on the wings of spring

The RDCO is offering free birdwatching kits to help people explore local parks

Vanessa Kade won $1.5 million in an online poker tournament earlier this week. (Twitter/@VanessaKade)
Kelowna woman wins $1.5M in online poker tournament

Vanessa Kade beat out almost 70K people vying for the top prize

SpaceX space junk burning in night’s sky on March 25, 2021. (screenshot of u/ArcMaster video/Reddit)
VIDEO: SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket debris spotted burning in night’s sky

Hundreds took to social media showing videos and photos of Elon Musk’s space project

Search and rescue teams looked into the night Thursday, March 26 for a missing boy near Hixon. (Nechako Valley Search and Rescue Facebook photo)
Large search effort continues for missing boy, 13, near Quesnel

Efforts are concentrated in Hixon area and involve multiple SAR teams

A North Okanagan man was handed a 10-month conditional sentence, but no jail time, for one count of possessing child pornography Thursday, March 25, 2021. (Caitlin Clow - Morning Star)
House arrest for North Okanagan man guilty of possessing child pornography

Homme Vandermeer, 78, was handed a 10-month sentence beginning with 4 months house arrest

B.C. Minister of Environment and Climate Change Strategy George Heyman looks on during an event in Vancouver. British Columbia has set greenhouse gas emission reduction targets for most sectors in the provincial economy, including the oil and gas industry. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. is 1st in Canada to set emissions targets for industries, communities

Sets 33-38% emission reduction target for oil and gas, up to 32% for transportation and 38-43% for industry

Minister of Citizens’ Services Lisa Beare held a press conference Friday (March 26) with various stakeholders, including North Island and North Coast MLAs and executive director of Coastal First Nations, Christine Smith-Martin.
Province spending $55M to bring high-speed internet to more of B.C.’s coast

Announced Friday, Connected Coast project is expected to connect 139 communities – 48 being rural and Indigenous

Micael Butial stands as he holds an umbrella that he painted with “Stop Asian Hate” to show support for Asian and Pacific Islanders communities a rally San Francisco, Calif. Penticton will be holding its own anti-Asian hate rally Sunday March, 28. (Ekevara Kitpowsong/File)
#StopAsianHate rally planned in Penticton

Anti-Asian hate crimes are on the rise across North America and locally, organizers say

Grand Forks’ Lenora “Jo” Belazs holds up a box thought to contain the ashes of “Koko,” left at the Boundary Hospital Auxiliary Thrift Shop on Wednesday, March 24. Photo: Laurie Tritschler
‘Missing Koko?’: Kootenay thrift shop looking to return pet’s ashes after bizarre donation

‘Is someone missing Koko?’ the Grand Forks’ store asked in a Facebook post earlier this week

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Kettle Valley Rail Trail winds through the Okanagan and Similkameen on railbed left from B.C.’s historical silver-mining boom. (Tom Fletcher/Black Press)
B.C. forest job program gets COVID-19 aid, expands to coast

Short-term work on trails, bridges, forest firebreaks

Most Read