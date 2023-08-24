The torch is led into Rotary Stadium. (BC 55-Plus Games photo team)

VIDEO: Abbotsford 55-Plus BC Games Opening Ceremony

Highlights from the Opening Ceremony event at Abbotsford’s Rotary Stadium

The torch has been lit and the Abbotsford 55-Plus BC Games officially opened last night at Rotary Stadium.

Hundreds packed the stands and there were performances from Calvin Dyck and the Abbotsford Youth Orchestra, Chilliwack Harmony Chorus, Drumlines, the Legacy Dance Team and the Abbotsford Skipping Sensations.

Abbotsford Mayor Ross Siemens, Abbotsford South MLA Bruce Banman, Mission-Matsqui-Fraser Canyon MP Brad Vis and Olympic wrestler hopeful Jasmit Singh Phulka all spoke and welcomed all to Abbotsford.

The Games continue until Saturday (Aug. 26) at venues all across Abbotsford.

RELATED: Abbotsford 55-Plus BC Games officially open

Previous story
Abbotsford 55-Plus BC Games officially open

Just Posted

(file photo)
Daytime flights coming back to Kelowna airport

Cloud blankets Kelowna and Lake Country but skies are expected to clear as the day progresses on Thursday, Aug. 24. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News)
UPDATE: Special air quality statement ends for the Okanagan

A homicide occurred at a home in the 300 block of Hardie Road in Kelowna on Monday night, Aug. 21. (Jacqueline Gelineau/Capital News)
Man charged with manslaughter, Kelowna homicide investigation ongoing

The Canadian Red Cross is encouraging those displaced from the wildfires to register with them. (File Photo)
Wildfire evacuees encouraged to register with Canadian Red Cross