Cody Bandsma practises kiting with his new paraglider wing at Blackburn Park in Salmon Arm on Wednesday, June 9, 2021. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer)

Cody Bandsma practises kiting with his new paraglider wing at Blackburn Park in Salmon Arm on Wednesday, June 9, 2021. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer)

VIDEO: Cody Bandsma reaching new heights over the Shuswap

Former 100 Mile resident discovers Salmon Arm by air with powered paraglider

Just a man, a fan and his paraglider – this is how Cody Bandsma likes to fly.

During the windy Wednesday afternoon of June 9, the Salmon Arm man was at Blackburn Park getting to know his new paraglider through an exercise referred to as “kiting.” Holding onto the risers – straps that connect to the lines going to the paraglider “wing,” Bandsma waited until the wind was just right. He then started to run. Quickly, the wind caught hold of the wing and the wing launched into the air.

Kiting is a way of learning how the wing moves and how to adjust your body accordingly, to make the wing move how you want it – all of which is important when you’re flying more than 1,000 feet in the air.

For powered paragliding, in addition to the wing, a large fan is harnessed to Bandsma’s back. While the field at Blackburn Park might be good for kiting, for powered paragliding Bandsma chooses to launch himself from flat open areas in Blind Bay, including the beach.

Bandsma has shared on Youtube several videos of his scenic flights in the Shuswap, including flights over Eagle Bay, Blind Bay and Salmon Arm. One of the videos was taken at 6,000 feet around a snowy Mount Ida.

A commercial diver by trade, Bandsma’s flair for adventure has led him to try skydiving as well, both tandem and solo. When in the air, however, his preference is powered paragliding on his own.

“It’s kind of like diving to me… if you know your stuff, you never have to worry about anything, you’re in total bliss,” said Bandsma.

Bandsma said he started powered paragliding about three-and-a-half years ago while living near 100 Mile House. After the 2017 wildfire decimated his parents’ property, Cody, his father Stan and mother Darlene wound up relocating to the Shuswap where Cody has discovered new vistas with his paraglider.

For those who are trained and licensed in the sport, Bandsma said powered paragliding is very safe, though he stressed you do have to follow the rules and restrictions, and watch for birds.

“So when you’re launching, the main rule is three hours after sunrise and three hours before sunset; you don’t want to launch after those time frames,” said Bandsma.

Visit Bandsma’s Youtube channel to see more of his flights over the Shuswap.

Read more: Family home burned to the ground

Read more: Snapshot: Flying free

lachlan@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Salmon Arm

Previous story
CFL football will be played this summer in Canada

Just Posted

(Jenna Cocullo / The Northern View)
Delays expected on Lakeshore Road this week

Northbound traffic on Lakeshore between Richter and Barrera will be detoured for paving

David Larsen, left, and co-host Tony Peyton. (K96.3/Twitter)
Popular Kelowna radio host dies after battle with cancer

David Larsen was half of the longtime Kelowna morning-show duo David and Tony

A storm watch has been issued for the Okanagan, Kootenays and Columbia regions of B.C. (Calvin Dickson photo)
Another severe thunderstorm watch issued for the Okanagan

Conditions are favourable for thunderstorms that may produce strong wind gusts, hail and heavy rain

Craft Culture Events hosts its first of four summer markets at Prospera Place in Kelowna (Craft Culture Events/Contributed).
Kelowna’s Prospera Place summer market a success

Craft Culture Events hosts its first of four summer markets and vendors were ‘excited’ to be back

(Dave Ogilvie/Contributed)
UPDATE: West Kelowna fire crews rescue injured mountain biker

The injury took place at the top of Smith Creek Road

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau participates in a plenary session at the G7 Summit in Carbis Bay, England on Friday June 11, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Canada donating 13M surplus COVID-19 vaccine doses to poor countries

Trudeau says the government will pay for 87 million shots to be distributed to poor countries

Jane Linden
KCR: Volunteering keeps you active

Kelowna Community Resources shares stories of its volunteers in a weekly column

FILE – Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry talks about B.C.’s plan to restart the province during a press conference at Legislature in Victoria, Tuesday, May 25, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
B.C. officials watching U.K.’s Delta variant struggles, ‘may need to slow’ restart plan

Studies show that one dose of vaccine is only 33 per cent effective in preventing B.1.617.2 spread

RCMP Const. Shelby Patton is shown in this undated handout photo. RCMP say that Patton was hit by an allegedly stolen truck that he had pulled over on Saturday morning in Wolseley, east of Regina. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO, RCMP
Pair charged in Saskatchewan Mountie’s death make first court appearance

Const. Shelby Patton was hit by an allegedly stolen truck that he had pulled over Saturday morning

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

David and Collet Stephan leave for a break during an appeal hearing in Calgary on Thursday, March 9, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Todd Korol
Appeal Court rejects stay for Alberta couple facing third trial in son’s death

Pair accused in their earlier trials of not seeking medical attention for their son sooner

Jann Arden will embark on Canada-wide tour Spring 2022 with a stop in Penticton at the South Okanagan Events Centre on June 13. (Contributed)
Jann Arden schedules Okanagan stop on 2022 Canada-wide tour

The Jann Arden Live! tour has been rescheduled for 2022

A fire deliberately set in a washroom facility in Vernon’s transit terminal could cost the city around $25,000 to repair. (City of Vernon)
Burned-out bathroom could cost Vernon $25K

Despite changes made by city, vandalism on the rise at transit loop loos

Cody Bandsma practises kiting with his new paraglider wing at Blackburn Park in Salmon Arm on Wednesday, June 9, 2021. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer)
VIDEO: Cody Bandsma reaching new heights over the Shuswap

Former 100 Mile resident discovers Salmon Arm by air with powered paraglider

Most Read