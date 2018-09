It’s Day 2 of competition at the 55+ B.C. Games in Kimberley and Cranbrook, as athletes returned to venues in both communties to get the sporting action underway.

Roughly 2,200 athletes from all 12 zones across British Columbia have decended on the two communities to compete in sports such as Archery, Bocce, Bridge, Cribbage, Cycling, Dragon Boat, Floor Curling, Golf, Lawn Bowling, Mountain Biking, Swimming, Whist and more.