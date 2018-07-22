VIDEO: Sailing under the sun at the BC Games

Maple Bay in the Cowichan Valley was host to dozens of athletes sailing on small prams to planing dinghys

Dozens of athletes took to the waters in Maple Bay this weekend to compete in the 2018 BC Summer Games reggatta in the Optimist and Youth age groups.

BC Summer Games hosts four divisions of sailing: Optimist Dinghy (which is a small pram used worldwide for young sailors to learn racing), Laser Radial and Laser Classes, and the two-person 420 Dinghy.

Representing Zone 2 out of Kelowna included Lyle Wright, 10, Tyler Rubadeau, 12, and 13-year-olds Lauren Gray and Ava Halperin.

The group of four, alongside other Zone 2 athletes compete most of the season on Okanagan Lake – a body of water that carries enough wind and waves to mirror ocean rapids.

“My favourite part about sailing is probably the speed because other sports you might not get as much,” Rubadeau told Black Press Media at the Maple Bay Yacht Club.

“I like getting splashed and having the adrenaline rush before races,” Wright added.

A handful of BC Games alumna have found success on the international stage, including three-time Olympian Nikola Girke and Isabella Bertold – who first tested the waters along the B.C. coastline.

But for Gray and Halperin, their love for the sport doesn’t so much depend on medaling as it does simply getting out on the water on weekend’s as sunny as this one.

“Yeah it was really nice out on the water, and I had fun – I always have fun,” Halperin said.

Results:

Boys/Girls 420

Gold – Ilya Sharikov, Victoria

Silver – Joshua Jeffers, Nanoose Bay

Bronze – Callum McGufffin, Saltspring Island

Boys/Girls Optimist Red Fleet

Gold – Cruz Custodinho, Vancouver

Silver – Matthew Young, Vancouver

Bronze – Bryce Stanger, Vancouver

Boys/Girls Optimist Blue Fleet

Gold – Rory Walsh, Vancouver

Silver – Charles Harland, West Vancouver

Bronze – Andre Deseau, North Vancouver

Previous story
BC Games: Day 2 comes to an end
Next story
Why do they do it? Coaches guide kids to wins, personal bests at the BC Games

Just Posted

Okanagan Wildfires: An afternoon update on wildfires and evacuations

A Sunday afternoon look at the major wildfires impacting the Okanagan and Similkameen.

VIDEO: Sailing under the sun at the BC Games

Maple Bay in the Cowichan Valley was host to dozens of athletes sailing on small prams to planing dinghys

BC Wildfire holding steady on Okanagan Complex

Evening update on Okanagan fire situation

Wild fires blaze in the Okanagan, in your words

We have compiled a community photo album of your wildfire photos

Power couple speed into top spot at L’Alpe de Grand Blanc at Big White

The professional riders have been training all year

All-Indigenous teams break new ground, making BC Games history

This is the first time there have been dedicated Indigenous teams at the BC Summer Games

Why do they do it? Coaches guide kids to wins, personal bests at the BC Games

Behind the 2,300 B.C. athletes are the 450 coaches who dedicate time to help train, compete

Reel Reviews: Floundering inferno

We quote Charlie Brown: “Good grief!”

UPDATE: Five taken to hospital following one of two Coquihalla accidents

One airlifted in critical condition, four taken via ambulance in stable condition

Ottawa fails to find alternative buyer for Trans Mountain pipeline by deadline

The feds had announced it was purchasing the $4.5 billion pipeline earlier this spring

Government sets full-time salary range for Justin Trudeau’s nanny

At its top range, the order works out to a rate of $21.79 per hour, assuming a 40-hour work week

Lower Mainland teams battle for baseball gold at BC Games

Vancouver Coastal squeaked out a 3-2 win against Fraser Valley

The Northern Secwepemc te Qelmucw people signed an agreement-in-principle with the B.C. government

The signing ceremony, at the Eliza Archie Memorial School, was 25 years in the making

Canada to resettle dozens of White Helmets and their families from Syria

There are fears the volunteers would become a target for government troops

Most Read