Virtue and Moir end ice dance careers with Olympic gold

Virtue and Moir’s gold medal win at the Olympics makes them the world’s most decorated figure skaters

Canadian ice dance stars Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir are ending their Olympic careers on top.

In what was likely their final competitive performance, Virtue and Moir captured a gold medal at the Pyeongchang Games after scoring 122.40 points in Tuesday’s free skate for a world-best combined score of 206.07. They had also won gold in the team event earlier in the Olympics.

Fans at the Gangneung Ice Arena roared during their steamy skate to music from ”Moulin Rouge” and they were all smiles as they took what will likely be the final bows of their illustrious career.

France’s Gabriella Papadakis and Guillaume Cizeron were second with a combined score of 205.28. American siblings Alex and Maia Shibutani finished third with a combined score of 192.59.

Virtue and Moir also won gold at the 2010 Vancouver Olympics but settled for silver at the Sochi Games four years ago.

Virtue and Moir have said they will retire after Pyeongchang.

It wasn’t the only Canadian gold on Tuesday. Freestyle skier Cassie Sharpe set the early tone in the halfpipe and only got stronger on her way to a gold medal in her Olympic debut.

Sharpe, from Comox, B.C., delivered on all of her tricks for an opening score of 94.40. She topped that with a 95.80 in her second run.

France’s Marie Martinod had a 92.60 in her second run and was gunning for Sharpe in the third run but crashed out, guaranteeing Sharpe gold.

The best of three runs is a skier’s final score in ski halfpipe. Sharpe’s final run was a triumphant victory lap.

Related: B.C. freestyle skier wins gold

American Brita Sigourney took third with a 91.60 in her final run. Calgary’s Roz Groenewoud finished 10th with a score of 70.60.

In men’s curling, Kevin Koe scored a deuce in the third and sixth ends as Canada topped Japan 8-4.

Leading 6-4 after seven ends, Koe earned a single in the eighth and ninth, forcing Japan’s Yusuke Morozumi to shake hands early.

The win thrusts Koe (5-3) into a three-way tie for second with Britain and South Korea in the round-robin portion of the tournament.

The top four teams in the round robin advance to the semifinals, with Sweden’s Niklas Edin already qualified for the playoffs with a 7-1 record.

Canada’s men play Denmark on Wednesday in the final round-robin match for both teams.

Rachel Homan and Canada’s women’s rink play China later Tuesday.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Okanagan Hockey Academy alum nets first Olympic goal in semifinal win
Next story
B.C. freestyle skier wins gold

Just Posted

B.C. freestyle skier wins gold

Cassie Sharpe of Comox shines in the halfpipe

Lake Country couple to be recognized with heritage award

James, Anita Baker will receive the Central Okanagan Heritage Society’s Distinguished Service Award

Flipped car snarls Kelowna rush hour traffic

North-bound traffic on Highway 97 backed up Monday afternoon

Suspect in West Kelowna home break-ins apprehended

Police say 31-year-old West Kelowna man is in custody and is also wanted on Canada-wide warrants

UPDATE: Kelowna snowboarder being mourned at Big White

He was a local snowboarder, who went to Rutland high school.

Hope raises thousands for two Kelowna charities

The event Hope in Her Eyes managed to raise more than $17,000 for two Kelowna non-profits

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

Virtue and Moir end ice dance careers with Olympic gold

Virtue and Moir’s gold medal win at the Olympics makes them the world’s most decorated figure skaters

Canadians find living in small spaces teaches creativity

Canadian families choosing to live in small spaces to bring closeness to children

NDP Health Minister calls to offer woman seat on Interior Health Board

Joyce Beddow-Buckland of Ashcroft was surprised by the call, and accepted the offer.

No decision yet from Sagmoen bail hearing

Provincial court judge is expected to decide next week if Silver Creek man to remain in custody

SAR suspends search for missing man at Sun Peaks

RCMP will continue to search for a missing man near Kamloops but SAR has suspended their role

Vagina Monologues hits the Kelowna stage this week

Okanagan production set to target a hot topic: vaginas

Lottery will help save children’s lives

Each ticket gets you a chance to win a lot of money, while helping a lot of kids

Most Read