Volunteers needed for 55+ Games in Kelowna

Volunteers can choose from over 30 sports for the games in September

Volunteers involved with the +55 BC Games which comes to Kelowna this September. Photo: contributed

The 55+ BC Games Committee is looking to get locals from the Okanagan involved in the upcoming sporting event.

Thousands of athletes come to Kelowna in September to compete in over 30 sports, and volunteers are needed to help make sure the games are a success.

“I believe in community spirit. I believe in volunteering,” said operations supervisor and avid Kelowna volunteer Wendy Falkowski.

“Events thrive when passionate people show up to support them. Volunteers not only ensure the success of an event, but they also drive the ability to continue to host and vie for great events, which builds a more vibrant place to be and live. And let’s face it, volunteering feels good.”

There are multiple volunteer position needed for the games which run from Sept. 10 to 14 across various sporting venues across Kelowna. Volunteers are encouraged to take part in favourite sports like hockey, lawn bowling, or tennis and there are volunteers needed for special events, ceremonies and medal presentations.

The Kelowna 2019 55+ BC Games street team will hit Kelowna streets during the summer at events like Canada Day and Parks Alive.

The official opening ceremonies for the games is June 22 at 2:30 p.m. in Stuart Park.

Interested volunteers can visit 55plusgames.org or the newly opened headquarters at 1940 Underhill Street in Kelowna.

