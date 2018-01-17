Nik Amundrud and the West Kelowna Warriors were shutout by the Vernon Vipers Tuesday at Royal LePage Place. -Image: Julie Pringle/Snap Photography

Warriors blanked at home by Vipers

West Kelowna loses first home date of 2018, shutout for second straight game

In their first home game of the new year, the West Kelowna Warriors came up empty.

The BCHL’s Interior Division rival Vernon Vipers came into Royal LePage on Tuesday night and dominated the Warriors en route to a 5-0 victory.

West Kelowna (21-20-1-1) was coming five straight road games to start 2018, posting a 3-2-0 record.

On Tuesday, Kelowna hockey products Alex Swetlikoff and Connor Marritt were among five different goal scorers for the Vipers (29-10-1-4) who extended their lead atop the Interior Division to five points over Wenatchee.

Ty Taylor stopped 26 shots for his seventh shutout of the season, as Vernon fired 42 shots at Warriors’ goalie Nik Amundrud.

The Warriors will visit the Trail Smoke Eaters Friday, before returning home Saturday to take on the Salmon Silverbacks to open a four-game homestand.

Previous story
Canadian junior captain returns to Rockets lineup

Just Posted

City of Kelowna’s Imagine Kelowna “draft vision” out for public review

Project looking at the type of city that its residents want to see in the future

One-bedroom unit rental prices climb in Kelowna

One bedrooms are up 15 per cent according to a recent report

Kelowna West byelection called for Feb. 14

Four candidate race to replace departed former B.C. premier Christy Clark

Dine Around Thompson Okanagan kicks off

Fifty restaurants in the region will participate in this year’s event

Kelowna developer releases video fly-through for project

Kelowna’s Mission Group releases video prior to community open house and public hearing

Kelowna doctor featured in film

On a Scale of 1 to 10 will be released next fall on DVD

LIVE: Solitary confinement in Canadian prisons unconstitutional: B.C. Supreme Court

Associations argued that solitary confinement was inhuman

1 in 4 B.C. consumers unable to pay bills, debt repayment: poll

Since interest rates first rose in July, poll suggests households across B.C. have had to tighten budget

Head on collision claims the life of Nelson man

Vehicles have since been cleared and the highway is open.

B.C. man convicted in fatal boat crash awaiting appeal date

Leon Reinbrecht maintains rights breached by delays

SOGI rally disrupts school board meeting, but business carries on

Chilliwack school board makes statement in support of B.C.-wide gender identity teaching resource

B.C. husband and wife honoured for saving each other’s lives

Couple presented with Vital Link Awards for quick use of CPR

154 remote B.C. communities to get high-speed internet

Government funding to bring subsea fiber optic cable to connect people on the coast

Star gazing: The wonders of Saturn

Ken Tapping is an astronomer with the NRC’s Dominion Radio Astrophysical Observatory, Penticton

Most Read