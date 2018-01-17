Warriors blanked at home by Vipers

West Kelowna loses first home date of 2018, shutout for second straight game

Nik Amundrud and the West Kelowna Warriors were shutout by the Vernon Vipers Tuesday at Royal LePage Place. -Image: Julie Pringle/Snap Photography

In their first home game of the new year, the West Kelowna Warriors came up empty.

The BCHL’s Interior Division rival Vernon Vipers came into Royal LePage on Tuesday night and dominated the Warriors en route to a 5-0 victory.

West Kelowna (21-20-1-1) was coming five straight road games to start 2018, posting a 3-2-0 record.

On Tuesday, Kelowna hockey products Alex Swetlikoff and Connor Marritt were among five different goal scorers for the Vipers (29-10-1-4) who extended their lead atop the Interior Division to five points over Wenatchee.

Ty Taylor stopped 26 shots for his seventh shutout of the season, as Vernon fired 42 shots at Warriors’ goalie Nik Amundrud.

The Warriors will visit the Trail Smoke Eaters Friday, before returning home Saturday to take on the Salmon Silverbacks to open a four-game homestand.