Ryan Steele, 20, is the newest member of the West Kelowna Warriors. -Image: Elena Rardon/Black Press

Warriors deal for 20-year-old forward

West Kelowna acquires Ryan Steele from Port Alberni for defenceman Spencer Hora

On the eve of the BCHL’s trade deadline, the Warriors added leadership, experience and offense all in one package.

On Tuesday, Rylan Ferster’s club acquired Ryan Steele, 20, from the Alberni Valley Bulldogs in exchange for defenceman Spencer Hora.

Steele, who served as Bulldogs’ captain this season, has 17 goals, 56 points and 109 penalty minutes in 96 career BCHL games with Port Alberni.

“Ryan is a big forward who can contribute offensively and help our club down the stretch,” said Warriors assistant coach and assistant general manager Shae Naka, “We are excited to have him join our program.”

Steele has earned a scholarship to Sacred Heart University in Bridgeport, CT for next season.

Prior to his time in the BCHL, the Stratford, Prince Edward Island native played with the Holderness School in the United States High School Hockey League and with the New Hampshire Avalanche U-18 Midget team where he scored a goal and 2 points.

Hora, 18, got into 14 games with the Warriors after starting the season with the Salmon Arm Silverbacks and playing 21 games with the Backs. The Kelowna, native scored a goal and 4 points and has a goal and 14 points in 35 games played between the Warriors and Silverbacks this season.

“We want to thank Spencer for his contribution to the West Kelowna Warriors organization and wish him the best of luck in Alberni” Naka continued.

The Warriors (20-18-1-1) are on the road this weekend as they travel to Wenatchee for games Friday and Saturday against the Wild.

West Kelowna returns home on Tuesday, Jan. 16 to face-off against the Vernon Vipers.

