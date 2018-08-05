Goaltender Hayden Missler and defenceman Tyler Pang are the West Kelowna Warriors’ two latest acquisitions. -Image: Dave Watling Photography/Twitter

Warriors deal for netminder, defenceman

West Kelowna picks up Hayden Missler and Tyler Pang from Spruce Grove for Cory Babichuk

The West Kelowna Warriors have dipped into the Alberta Junior Hockey League’s talent pool in building their roster for the 2018-19 BCHL season.

The Warriors have acquired goaltender Hayden Missler (’99) and defenseman Tyler Pang (’99) from the Spruce Grove Saints, in exchange for defenseman Cory Babichuk (’98) and future considerations.

Missler, 19, finished up his first season of Junior A hockey playing with the Saints for the later part of the 2018-19 season. The 5-foot-11, 165-pound netminder started the season with the Wainwright Bisons of the North Eastern Alberta Junior B Hockey League (NEAJBHL), compiling a 5-1 record along with a 2.82 GAA with the, Bisons before being picked up by the Saints in November.

The Wainwright, AB native played in 21 games with the Saints, working towards a 14-3-1 record accompanied by a 2.45 GAA along with two shutouts. Missler was a part of the Saints run to the AJHL Championship in 2018, including the five-game setback to the BCHL Champion Wenatchee Wild in the Doyle Cup.

Pang, 19, is no stranger to British Columbia as the Victoria native spent time with the South Island Royals of the BC Major Midget League, as well as playing with the Peninsula Panthers and the Victoria Cougars in the Vancouver Island Junior Hockey League (VIJHL) before making his way to Alberta to play Junior ‘A’ hockey.

The 6-foot-0, 160-pound defender split last season with the Sherwood Park Crusaders and the Olds Grizzlys in the AJHL, beginning the season with the Crusaders, tallying eight goals and 24 points in 26 games. After a trade to Olds, Pang registered eight assists in 16 games along with 16 penalty minutes.

Babichuk, 19, was acquired by the Warriors from the Surrey Eagles on July 12 in exchange for forward Chase Stevenson (’99). The Edmonton native split last season between the Eagles and the Central Illinois Flying Aces of the United States Hockey League (USHL).

The 2018-19 regular season schedule has been released with West Kelowna opening their season with a home-and-home against the Trail Smoke Eaters on Friday, Sept. 7. The home opener for the Warriors comes on Saturday, Sept. 8 when they host the Smoke Eaters.

