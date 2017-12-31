Warriors drop home-and-home to Trail to finish 2017

The year didn’t end the quite way the West Kelowna Warriors would preferred.
The Warriors closed out 2017 by losing both ends of a home-and-home BCHL set with the Trail Smoke Eaters.
After a 7-5 Trail victory on Friday at Royal LePage Place, the hometown Smokies completed the sweep with a 6-3 win over West Kelowna Saturday at Cominco Arena.
Calvin Tilsley, Michael Lombardi and Jared Marino scored in the loss for the Warriors, who fell behind 3-0 in the first period and couldn’t recover.
The Warriors (18-17-1-1) head into the new year in fifth spot in the Interior Division, eight points back of Trail.
The Warriors open the new year with a three-game road trip, Jan. 5 to 7 in Victoria, Nanaimo and Alberni Valley.
To report a typo, email: edit@kelownacapnews.com.
@capnewsports
whenderson@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.