Calvin Tilsley and the West Kelowna Warriors fell Saturday on Trail to the Smoke Eaters. -Image: Randy Emery/Trail Smoke Eaters

Warriors drop home-and-home to Trail to finish 2017

West Kelowna falls to Smoke Eaters in BCHL action Friday and Saturday

The year didn’t end the quite way the West Kelowna Warriors would preferred.

The Warriors closed out 2017 by losing both ends of a home-and-home BCHL set with the Trail Smoke Eaters.

After a 7-5 Trail victory on Friday at Royal LePage Place, the hometown Smokies completed the sweep with a 6-3 win over West Kelowna Saturday at Cominco Arena.

Calvin Tilsley, Michael Lombardi and Jared Marino scored in the loss for the Warriors, who fell behind 3-0 in the first period and couldn’t recover.

The Warriors (18-17-1-1) head into the new year in fifth spot in the Interior Division, eight points back of Trail.

The Warriors open the new year with a three-game road trip, Jan. 5 to 7 in Victoria, Nanaimo and Alberni Valley.

