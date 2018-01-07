West Kelowna Warriors goaltender Cole Demers gets help from teammates Tyler Jutting, Lucas Cullen and Stephen Kleysen as Nanaimo Clippers attack the net in the third period of Saturday’s BCHL game at Nanaimo’s Frank Crane Arena. -Image: Greg Sakaki/Black Press

Warriors edge Clippers to end three-game slide

Lucas Cullen scores twice and Cole Demers makes 44 saves in BCHL win Saturday in Nanaimo

Lucas Cullen scored twice in the third period, including the game winner, and Cole Demers stopped 44 shots to lead the West Kelowna Warriors to a 4-3 win over the hometown Nanaimo Clippers Saturday in BCHL action.

Cullen broke a 3-3 tie with a power play goal at 11:52 of the third, beating Noah Featherstonhaugh Gowe for his seventh goal of the season.

Demers, who earned his 10th win of the season, had a big third period, stopping 20 of 21 shots and helping boost the Warriors to victory.

Michael Lombardi and Cavin Tilsley also scored for West Kelowna.

The Warriors were coming off a 7-3 loss a night earlier in Victoria.

The Warriors will close out their three-game weekend tour of the island this afternoon when they visit the Alberni Valley Bulldogs.

To report a typo, email: edit@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Rockets’ Cal Foote lands in Kelowna with gold

Just Posted

Boulder Mountain closed as SAR looks for pair of missing Kelowna sledders

RCMP say they likely had no overnight equipment

Olympians get royal send-off at Big White

Some of Canada’s Olympic athletes were wished well by 6,000 people prior to 2018 games in Korea

Rockets’ Cal Foote lands in Kelowna with gold

Foote returned to Kelowna Saturday, Dillon Dube home to Alberta after Canada’s win at world juniors

Peachland residents fight proposed OCP amendment

The Friends of Beach Avenue Association will be attending Tuesday’s council meeting

Hodge: The Donald not playing with a full deck

Kelowna columnist Charlie Hodge says 2018 started the same as 2017, with hot air from Trump

Furry friends surprise Silver Star Skiers

Pack of Bernese Mountain Dogs visit the village to promote SPCA fundraiser

B.C. teen creating app, summer camp to revive First Nations language

Tessa Erickson says camps will provide pre-teens and teens with an immersive language experience

Warriors edge Clippers to end three-game slide

Lucas Cullen scores twice and Cole Demers makes 44 saves in BCHL win Saturday in Nanaimo

Avalanche control to close highway west of Revelstoke

The Trans-Canada Highway will be closed for a total of three hours on the morning of Jan. 7.

LNG pipeline for northwest B.C. still active

The 900km Prince Rupert Gas Transmission Project by TransCanada received approvals to expand

Victor Mete uncertain of future after winning world junior gold

Mete is eligible to return to Montreal since he was on loan, or can be sent to the London Knights

Animal rights group appeals B.C. court decision over euthanized bear cub

Association of Fur-Bearing Animals filed a petition in court, challenging Consersvation services

Man faces charges after waving pellet pistol in Kamloops

RCMP responded to a call of a man waving a gun at the Kamloops Aboriginal Friendship Society

Updated: Kamloops fire engulfs abandoned restaurant

The fire took place last night

Most Read

  • Warriors edge Clippers to end three-game slide

    Lucas Cullen scores twice and Cole Demers makes 44 saves in BCHL win Saturday in Nanaimo

  • Rockets’ Cal Foote lands in Kelowna with gold

    Foote returned to Kelowna Saturday, Dillon Dube home to Alberta after Canada’s win at world juniors

  • Kelowna to honour golden Rockets

    Both Dillon Dube and Cal Foote will be honoured Wednesday at Prospera Place