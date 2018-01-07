Warriors edge Clippers to end three-game slide

Lucas Cullen scored twice in the third period, including the game winner, and Cole Demers stopped 44 shots to lead the West Kelowna Warriors to a 4-3 win over the hometown Nanaimo Clippers Saturday in BCHL action.
Cullen broke a 3-3 tie with a power play goal at 11:52 of the third, beating Noah Featherstonhaugh Gowe for his seventh goal of the season.
Demers, who earned his 10th win of the season, had a big third period, stopping 20 of 21 shots and helping boost the Warriors to victory.
Michael Lombardi and Cavin Tilsley also scored for West Kelowna.
The Warriors were coming off a 7-3 loss a night earlier in Victoria.
The Warriors will close out their three-game weekend tour of the island this afternoon when they visit the Alberni Valley Bulldogs.
