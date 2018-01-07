Warriors edge Clippers to end three-game slide

Lucas Cullen scores twice and Cole Demers makes 44 saves in BCHL win Saturday in Nanaimo

West Kelowna Warriors goaltender Cole Demers gets help from teammates Tyler Jutting, Lucas Cullen and Stephen Kleysen as Nanaimo Clippers attack the net in the third period of Saturday’s BCHL game at Nanaimo’s Frank Crane Arena. -Image: Greg Sakaki/Black Press

Lucas Cullen scored twice in the third period, including the game winner, and Cole Demers stopped 44 shots to lead the West Kelowna Warriors to a 4-3 win over the hometown Nanaimo Clippers Saturday in BCHL action.

Cullen broke a 3-3 tie with a power play goal at 11:52 of the third, beating Noah Featherstonhaugh Gowe for his seventh goal of the season.

Demers, who earned his 10th win of the season, had a big third period, stopping 20 of 21 shots and helping boost the Warriors to victory.

Michael Lombardi and Cavin Tilsley also scored for West Kelowna.

The Warriors were coming off a 7-3 loss a night earlier in Victoria.

The Warriors will close out their three-game weekend tour of the island this afternoon when they visit the Alberni Valley Bulldogs.

