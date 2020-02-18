West Kelowna’s Ryan Novecosky and the Warriors defencemen struggled to shut down the high-flying Trail Smoke Eaters in Monday’s 5-2 loss. (Photo: Tami Quan Photography)

Warriors fall in Family Day sweep to Smoke Eaters

West Kelowna lost 5-2 to Trail on Monday, will play final two games of season this weekend

The West Kelowna Warriors were swept in the season series against the Trail Smoke Eaters on Monday.

In front of a packed crowd on Family Day, the Warriors took an early 1-0 lead but the high-flying Smoke Eaters, who sit second in the Interior division, came sizzling back in a 5-2 victory.

Trail star Kent Johnson was once again too much to handle for West Kelowna as the BCHL’s point-leader added three assists to surpass 100 points in the regular season.

The Warriors were down 3-1 at the start of the third period and a West Kelowna power-play goal from Brendan Pigeon to get the hometown team within one.

Johnson and the Smoke Eaters then stifled any comeback, as Trail notched two more goals in the third period as the Smoke Eaters bombarded Warriors goalie Johnny Derrick with 41 shots.

West Kelowna will conclude the regular season with a double-header against the Vernon Vipers this weekend and their last home game before playoffs on Feb. 22.

The Warriors have clinched the final BCHL playoff spot and are scheduled to take on the Penticton Vees in the first round.

