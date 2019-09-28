Warriors fall in Penticton as early season struggles continue

Meanwhile, Penticton stays hot as the Vees remain undefeated on the season

The West Kelowna Warriors’ season start has not gone the way they wanted.

In just seven games, the Warriors have one win and were shut-out Friday night against the BCHL-leading Penticton Vees in a 3-0 loss. Penticton remains undefeated and will complete the home-and-home series against the Warriors at Royal LePage Place Saturday night.

In the 3-0 loss, the Warriors were limited by taking too many penalties as the Vees scored twice on the powerplay. Warriors’ goalie Brock Baier made 27 saves while the West Kelowna offence only generated 21 shots against Penticton’s stellar defence and solid goalie Yaniv Perets.

The two teams, on completely different ends of the BCHL standings, hit the ice Saturday night for the rematch at 6 p.m.

