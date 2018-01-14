Warriors get split with Wild in Wenatchee

West Kelowna wins in overtime Friday in BCHL action, then is shutout Saturday

Mason Richey and the West Kelowna Warriors defend against the Wild Friday night in Wenatchee. -Image: Ross Alman/Digital Media Northwest

The West Kelowna Warriors witnessed the end of a three-game losing streak but still returned home from Washington with a split against a key Interior Division rival.

On Friday night in Wenatchee, the Warriors prevailed 5-4 over the Wild in overtime. RJ Murphy’s second goal of the game at 40 seconds of the extra period on a set up from newly-acquired Ryan Steele proved to be the winner. Nik Amundrud made 40 saves in the West Kelowna net.

On Saturday, Wenatchee bounced back with a 6-0 win, outshooting the Warriors 32-15 who played the last of five straights games on the road.

The Warriors (21-19-1-1) sit in fifth spot in the Interior Division.

West Kelowna will return to action at home on Tuesday night against the Vernon Vipers. Face off at Royal LePage Place is 7 p.m.

To report a typo, email: edit@kelownacapnews.com.