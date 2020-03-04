Carter Wilkie of the West Kelowna Warriors heads up ice ahead of Penticton Vees Tristan Amonte in the first period of the March 4 BCHL Interior Division quarter final playoff series. (Mark Brett - Black Press)

West Kelowna Warriors go down swinging in playoff elimination

The Warriors loss 5-4 in overtime but not without a fight against the Penticton Vees

The West Kelowna Warriors did not go down without a fight in their first round match-up against the high-flying Penticton Vees.

In a 5-4 overtime loss Wednesday night, it was the Vees coming out on top in the BC Hockey League Interior Division quarter-final playoff game to eliminate the Warriors in five games.

Penticton defenceman Cason Kosobud’s first goal of the series proved to be the game winner just over two minutes into the first sudden death overtime period to lift the Vees to the win over the Warriors at the South Okanagan Events Centre in Penticton.

With the victory, the Vees clinched the best-of-seven series 4-1. Their only loss came the night before as the Warriors fought to a 2-1 overtime win.

The Warriors Carter Wilkie opened the scoring in the first period. Levi Stauber netted his first goal of the playoffs in the second before West Kelowna’s John Evans notched a short-handed shot past Penticton netminder Yaniv Perets to end the second period.

In the final frame, the Vees Colton Kalezic scored a shorthanded goal of his own just over a minute in before Warriors’ captain Jake Harrison tallied to restore the one goal lead.

West Kelowna was leading 4-3 in the dying minutes of the third period, but the Vees’ Jackson Niedermayer scored the game-tying goal with just over a minute to go in the game to force overtime and ultimately lead to Penticton’s victory.

As they did throughout the series, the Vees dominated in the shots-on-goal department. Penticton fired 42 shots on Warriors’ goalie Johnny Derrick while Perets was tested just 18 times.

The Vees will now await the winner of the Vernon Vipers and Wenatchee Wild series, where the Vipers have a 3-1 series lead.

West Kelowna’s season comes to end, but the win on home ice Tuesday night and the fight shown Wednesday night show that the rebuilding Warriors’ program has taken steps in the right direction.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

hockey

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

Warriors goalie Johnny Derrick watches as this puck goes wide of the goal in the first period of the game against Penticton Vees March 4 at the South Okanagan Events Centre in Penticton. The Vees eliminated West Kelowna with an overtime win. (Mark Brett - Black Press)

Centre Carter Wilkie keeps his eye on the prize for the face off. Wilkie had one of the Warriors goals in the 5-4 loss to the Penticton Vees. (Mark Brett - Black Press)

West Kelowna Warriors netminder Johnny Derrick looks back at the net after his team was eliminated by the Penticton Vees. (Mark Brett - Black Press)

West Kelowna goalie Johnny Derrick is congratulated by Penticton Vees goalie Yaniv Perets following the final game of the series. (Mark Brett - Black Press)

Previous story
Struggling Canucks drop fourth straight, fall 4-2 to Coyotes

Just Posted

West Kelowna Warriors go down swinging in playoff elimination

The Warriors loss 5-4 in overtime but not without a fight against the Penticton Vees

Comedy fundraiser organized for Kelowna 2-year-old fighting cancer

Innov8 Digital Solutions’ Comedy for a Cause will support Elara Isagawa March 6

Kelowna Christian School senior girls start provincials with 100-25 win

The No. 4 seed Knights continue Thursday morning on trek for 1st banner

West Kelowna mayor shares progress with water plant, city growth

Gord Milsom shared the state of the city address with Greater Westside Board of Trade

District of Lake Country adopts 2020-2024 Financial Plan

Councillors adopted the plan at council meeting on Tuesday night

Telemedicine to help Okanagan residents amid coronavirus outbreak

The online platform allows patients to see doctors from their own homes

Struggling Canucks drop fourth straight, fall 4-2 to Coyotes

Vancouver still holds Western Conference wild-card spot

B.C. rink ends Brier with loss

Defending champion Team Canada wins 9-3 over Jim Cotter rink, who finish with 2-5 record

Summerland Arts Council to host comedy night

Fundraising event will be held on Friday, March 27

VIDEO: Black Press Media editor Sarah Grochowski up for an Emmy Award

Her 2018 documentary segment Highway Mike uncovers the opioid crisis in Harlem, New York

Vancouver Island man finds propeller from plane crash in grandma’s backyard

Pilot forced to land small plane after propeller came off, engine seized

Temperatures in South Okanagan city reach record high

On March 3 temperatures reached record high of 16.1 C, beating previous record set in 2005

Pebbles the dachshund puppy attacked by off-leash husky in B.C. Interior

Victim wants dog owners held accountable

B.C. senior in critical condition after contracting COVID-19

Woman, in her 80s, had recently travelled to India and Hong Kong

Most Read