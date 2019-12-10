Warriors’ Head returns to West Kelowna

Wyatt Head spent the first part of the season in the NCAA

Wyatt Head will return to the Warriors for the remainder of the season. (Photo: Garrett James Photography)

Wyatt Head is returning to the West Kelowna Warriors.

The sturdy defenceman had been with the Warriors for two seasons before spending the first part of the 2019-2020 season with the NCAA’s Quinnipac Bobcats.

In his two previous seasons with West Kelowna, the Kelowna product notched 71 points in 136 games. Last season, Head tied for sixth in defensive scoring with 42 points.

Head will immediately help a struggling Warriors roster that’s notched only five wins this season and he said he’s ready to return.

“I really enjoyed my time at Quinnipiac,” said Head.

“It was an unbelievable group of guys but it just wasn’t the right fit for me hockey wise so I’ve decided to return to West Kelowna as I feel it’s the best choice for my hockey future. I’m excited to get things going again on the ice.”

The Warriors hit the road against the Trail Smoke Eaters on Dec. 13.

West Kelowna then returns to home ice Saturday night when they host the Wenatchee Wild.

