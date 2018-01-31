Warriors hit home stretch of regular season

West Kelowna has 10 games remaining, including two this weekend vs division rivals.

Douglas Farrow/Contributor Michael Ryan and the West Kelowna Warriors visit the Salmon Arm Silverbacks Friday in BCHL action.

With a playoff spot already clinched, the West Kelowna Warriors will look to transition into post season mode over the final 10 games of the BCHL’s regular season.

West Kelowna has a pair of games this weekend against division rivals who are both chasing the fifth-place Warriors.

On Friday, the Warriors (24-22-1-1) will visit the Salmon Arm Silverbacks, before returning home Saturday to face the Merritt Centennials. Game time at Royal LePage Place is 7 p.m.

The Warriors, who sit 11 points back of fourth-place Trail, are four points ahead of the ‘Backs and nine up on Merritt.

Of the Warriors remaining games, five are against division rivals and six are on the road.

West Kelowna closed out a four-game homestand Sunday with a 6-2 victory over the Alberni Valley Bulldogs. Michael Lombardi and Parm Dhaliwal each scored twice for West Kelowna, while Nik Amundrud stopped 33 shots for his 13th win of the season.

