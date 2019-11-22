West Kelowna Warriors Brock Baier. (Photo: Garrett James Photography)

Warriors hope to crack 9 game losing streak with first home game in almost a month

West Kelowna takes on the Wenatchee Wild for the first game at Royal LePage Place since Oct. 25

The West Kelowna Warriors will once again play on home ice after almost 30 days.

In a seven game, four-week stretch of road games, the Warriors picked up zero wins and extended their losing streak to nine straight matches. On Friday night, West Kelowna will take the ice to host the Wenatchee Wild and look to avoid making the losing streak extend to 10 games.

Friday night will also be the first home game for the Warriors since new owner John Murphy and new president Chris Laurie took over the franchise. The culture shift has been highly anticipated as the Warriors ticket sales, fan energy and level of play have not looked the same since the take over from the team’s previous owner.

A blank and new slate has arrived for the Warriors’ faithful and fans will get their first taste of the team’s new outlook Friday night.

West Kelowna is coming off a tight loss to the Surrey Eagles on Wednesday night.

Johnny Derrick made 42 saves and John Evans was able to grab his third goal of the season for the Warriors, but the Eagles squeaked out a 2-1 win.

New energy won’t be the only thing the Warriors will be serving up come Friday.

Murphy and Laurie announced early this week that happy hour will now be served at Royal LePage Place for an hour ahead of puck drop. Drinks will be 50 per cent off.

New culture, new ownership and new drink deals hope to be enough to allure Warriors fans in the team’s first home game since before Halloween.

