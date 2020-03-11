Warriors ink head coach Ferguson to 2-year deal

Simon Ferguson took over for West Kelowna on Jan. 1

The West Kelowna Warriors have signed their bench boss to a two-year contract extension.

Simon Ferguson will be the Warriors new head coach after being named the team’s interim head coach on Jan. 1 when he took over for former coach Brandon West.

“I’m very excited to be back in West Kelowna,” said Ferguson. “We want to continue to build off what we started back in January.”

READ MORE: West Kelowna Warriors go down swinging in playoff elimination

Ferguson took over a slumping and transitioning Warriors team at the start of the year. Through grit and roster shake-ups, Ferguson led the Warriors to the BC Hockey League playoffs where they fought a good battle against the No. 1 seed Penticton Vees.

The Warriors were eliminated from the playoffs on March 4 in a 4-1 series loss.

“Simon has been a pleasure to work with and he did a tremendous job turning our season around,” said Warriors’ president Chris Laurie.

“We were a difficult team to play against down the stretch and Simon has established the culture we want here in West Kelowna.”

READ MORE: Okanagan Premier League continues growth after successful second season

Into the off season, Ferguson and the Warriors’ brass will focus on recruiting for next year with a Prospect Camp coming in April.

“He is a strong leader, prepares with attention to detail, and has a competitive fire that is contagious. We look forward to supporting Simon as he leads our hockey club,” reads a statement from Warriors’ owners Rod Hume and John Murphy.

