The West Kelowna Warriors new leadership group with Ryan Novecosky (left), Carter Wilkie (middle left) and John Evans (right) joining captain Jake Harrison. (Contributed)

Warriors introduce new leadership core, look for bounce back after Friday loss

West Kelowna’s three-game winning streak ended Friday with a 6-3 loss

It was a bittersweet night for the West Kelowna Warriors Friday.

The team introduced the new leadership core with the additions of alternate captains John Evans, Carter Wilkie and Ryan Novecosky joining veteran captain Jake Harrison, but the Warriors’ three-game winning streak was snapped in a 7-3 loss to the Surrey Eagles.

“We are very excited to announce these young men as our leadership group for the remainder of the season,” said Warriors head coach Simon Ferguson ahead of Friday night’s game.

“Carter, Ryan and John have shown great leadership on and off the ice. I have no doubt they continue to be impact players and lead the way.”

READ MORE: Former West Kelowna Warriors player nominated for NCAA top award

READ MORE: Undermanned Rockets come close in 1st game of road-trip with 3-2 loss to Silvertips

After the team’s first three straight wins since December 2018, the Warriors came into Friday night’s game against a similar-situation Eagles’ team, who sit near the bottom of the BC Hockey League standings just above the 10-win Warriors.

Despite the hot streak, the Warriors were cooled off early in Friday night’s loss as the Eagles came out firing with three goals in the first period and then two goals in both the second and third.

West Kelowna’s Nicholas Ardanaz continued the point streak with his third goal and 24th point of the season as Drew Vieten and Tyler Cristall added the two other goals for the Warriors.

The Warriors will need to move on quickly from the loss as West Kelowna gets set to host the Cowichan Valley Capitals, a team that has nearly triple the amount of wins as the Warriors.

Puck drops at 6:00 p.m. Saturday at Royal LePage Place.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Announcer hopes to breathe life into Plains Cree language with hockey broadcasts

Just Posted

‘It’s still early’: Flu rates down so far this year at Interior Health

At Kelowna General Hosptial, there have been about 50 confirmed cases

Warriors introduce new leadership core, look for bounce back after Friday loss

West Kelowna’s three-game winning streak ended Friday with a 6-3 loss

One-woman comedy show coming to Kelowna next week

Cree actress Michelle Thrush will be performing at Rotary Centre on Jan. 24 and 25

Undermanned Rockets come close in 1st game of road-trip with 3-2 loss to Silvertips

Kelowna continues the three-game stretch Saturday night in Portland

UBCO partners with Boeing to test new anti-ice coating technology

The coating could one day be applied to all airplanes to prevent ice buildup

Canada to bolster screening of central China passengers for virus at 3 airports

Additional measures will include messaging on arrivals screens in Toronto, Montreal and Vancouver

PHOTOS: Eastern Newfoundland reeling, search underway for missing man after blizzard

More than 70 centimetres of new snow fell overnight, creating whiteout conditions

Prince Harry, Meghan to give up ‘royal highness’ titles

‘Harry, Meghan and Archie will always be much loved members of my family,’ says Queen Elizabeth II

Photo reminds Salmon Arm resident of connection to former drama teacher Justin Trudeau

Prime minister remembered as being as a funny, larger-than-life person

Province says it is monitoring AIM’s road maintenance

The provincial transportation ministry is working closely with new road contractor AIM,… Continue reading

B.C. society calls out conservation officer after dropping off bear cub covered in ice

Ice can be seen in video matted into emaciated bear cub’s fur

Calls for dialogue as Coastal GasLink pipeline polarizes some in northern B.C.

Coastal GasLink is building the 670-kilometre pipeline from British Columbia’s northeast to Kitimat on the coast

Coquihalla, Highway 3 to be hit with freezing rain, sparking warning to commuters

Hard to say when the freezing rain will turn to regular rainfall, Environment Canada says

‘Lift for Wills’ community fundraiser to support Penticton boy fighting cancer

This Sunday, stop by World Gym Penticton for by-donation drop-in classes, a silent auction, more.

Most Read