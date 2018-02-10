Warriors kick off road swing with win

The West Kelowna Warriors opened up their three-game weekend with a last-minute winner by Ryan Steele to help them to a 3-1 victory over the Cowichan Valley Capitals on Friday night at the Island Savings Centre.

The Warriors scored two third-period goals to snap a 1-1 tie as Steele scored the game winner with under a minute to play in the third and Cavin Tilsley added an empty-netter to seal the deal.

Matt Kowalski had opened the scoring in the first period while Nik Amundrud was excellent in net for the Warriors to earn the win.

The Warriors (26-24-1-1) continue on their three-game weekend away from home as they head to the Hap Parker Arena to face-off against the Powell River Kings (25-16-4-6) for a 7:15 puck drop tonight.

The Warriors (26-24-1-1) continue on their three-game weekend away from home as they head to the Hap Parker Arena to face-off against the Powell River Kings (25-16-4-6) for a 7:15 puck drop. Coverage of the game begins at 7:00 PM on the Warriors Internet Network and HockeyTV.com with the Voice of the Warriors,