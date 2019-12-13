West Kelowna Warriors’ Spencer Hora. (Photo: Garrett James Photography)

Warriors look to snap 4 game losing streak in Trail

West Kelowna takes on the Smoke Eaters Friday night

The Warriors and Smoke Eaters are set for match No. 4 of the season Friday night.

West Kelowna is 0-3 against Trail this season and looks to snap a four game losing streak and put another win in the column — a column with only five victories.

After a tight 3-2 loss to Penticton last weekend, the Warriors will hope the holiday spirit will grant them some lucky bounces going into the holiday break.

With only five games remaining in 2019, the Warriors’ need wins to launch them into the new year.

READ MORE: Teddy Bear Toss returns for West Kelowna Warriors charity fundraiser

West Kelowna’s Wyatt Head will return to the Warriors’ line-up Friday night. Head is coming off a semester spent with the NCAA’s Quinnipac Bobcats.

The Warriors will return to Royal LePage Place Saturday to complete the double-header weekend.

West Kelowna hosts Wenatchee and the annual Teddy Bear Toss will be held to support local charities.

