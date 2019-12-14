West Kelowna Lucas Cullen races to the puck against the Wenatchee Wild. The Warriors host the Wild for Teddy Bear Toss Saturday at Royal LePage Place. (Photo: Tami Quan Photography)

Warriors looking for Teddy, hoping for win

West Kelowna hosts their annual Teddy Bear Toss fundraiser Saturday night

Another loss was added to the the Warriors record Friday night.

Now, with game two of a weekend double-header, West Kelowna will host the Wenatchee Wild Saturday night on their annual Teddy Bear Toss holiday fundraiser.

Teddys will be tossed and donated to Kelowna’s Mamas for Mamas and donations will be collected for the Central Okanagan Food Bank as the Warriors look for just their sixth win of the season.

READ MORE: Rockets drop second straight, conclude 6-game road trip Saturday in Moose Jaw

West Kelowna came close in a 4-3 loss to the Trail Smoke Eaters on Friday.

Trail scored all four goals in the first 11 minutes of the first period and the Warriors battled back to come within one. West Kelowna’s rookie line of John Evans, Brendan Pigeon and Tyler Cristall has been clicking as of late for the the Warriors as the line notched five points on Friday.

The Warriors will look to crack their five-game losing streak Saturday night at 6 p.m.

Bring a teddy to toss.

