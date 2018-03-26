Warriors’ Marino commits to Colgate U

West Kelowna captain to play in Hamilton, NY next season in NCAA.

Kyle Marino had 82 points in three seasons with the BCHL’s Warriors. -Image: Julie Pringle/Snap Photography

West Kelowna Warriors’ captain Kyle Marino has signed on with the Colgate University Raiders for the 2018-19 NCAA season.

Marino, 20, played in 156 career regular season games with the Warriors, scoring 27 goals and 82 points in his three years in the British Columbia Hockey League.

The 6-foot-3, 205-pound forward captained the Warriors in his final season of junior A hockey and was second on the Warriors in scoring in the 2017-18 season with 21 goals and 32 assists for 53 points.

The Niagara Falls, ON native played in 43 playoff games with the Warriors, registering three goals and 11 points.

“I am honoured to have the opportunity to go to such a prestigious school to further my education and hockey career,” commented Warriors captain Jared Marino, “I’m very grateful to the Warriors organization and for everyone involved with the team who has provided me with three amazing years of junior hockey.”

“I can’t thank coach Ferster and his staff enough for all of the development they have provided for me,” continued Marino. “This would not be possible without the support of my family and without God. I look forward to the years to come at Colgate and for the chance to compete for a national championship.”

“Jared has meant so much to the program,” Warriors head coach and GM Rylan Ferster said of the West Kelowna captain. “He’s been here for three years and it’s been a pleasure to watch him grow into a great player and leader. He’s very deserving of this.”

The Colgate University Raiders play in the Eastern Collegiate Hockey Conference (ECAC) in the National Collegiate Athletic Conference (NCAA) and play out of the Class of 1965 Arena in Hamilton, New York.

Hockey returns to Royal LePage Place April 20 to 22, for the 2018 Warriors’ spring camp.

