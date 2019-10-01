West Kelowna Warriors’ defenceman Nicolas Ardanaz skates with the puck. (Photo: Garrett James)

Warriors’ new faces hopeful to make an impact after tough season start

West Kelowna fell to Penticton over the weekend and travel to Salmon Arm Tuesday night

The West Kelowna Warriors haven’t won a game since Sept. 13.

They’ve played in some tight matches against some of the league’s best, but be it bad luck or overtime losses, the Warriors currently sit near the bottom of the league with only three points.

The new additions and players to this years Warriors’ roster are slowly getting some confidence in coach Brandon West’s systems. Newcomer Trevor Adams scored his first goal of the season Saturday in the 7-3 loss to Penticton and will play his old BCHL team Tuesday when the Warriors take on the Silverbacks in Salmon Arm.

Another new face is Kris Pietroniro, a six-foot-three and 181 pound forward that brings much needed size to the Warriors’ top lines. Pietroniro averaged almost a point a game last season while playing in a Quebec college prep league.

West said that he won’t be hesitant to insert Pietroniro into the team’s top six forwards along side Max Bulawka and Levi Stauber in hopes to postively shake things up.

READ MORE: Spooky good deals this October at top Okanagan golf course

READ MORE: Bobsleigh Canada Skeleton releases two-time Olympic champ Humphries

Tuesday night’s battle with Salmon Arm will be the third match-up of the season. The Silverbacks are in second place in the Interior conference and have out-scored the Warriors eight to four in the first two matches of the year.

The Warriors then return to home ice Saturday to take on the Langley Rivermen.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Spooky good deals this October at top Okanagan golf course

Just Posted

September wettest month of the year so far in Kelowna

The City of Kelowna received 40.8 mm of rain in September

Early morning collision cleared in North Mission

The accident happened at the intersection of Lakeshore Road and Sarsons Road around 7 a.m.

Kelowna event aims to showcase female singer and songwriter talent

Five female artists will be performing at the Kelowna Innovation Centre on Oct. 29

Power restored to thousands in Kelowna following car accident

The power outage happened around 3:30 p.m. after a car struck a power pole on Springfield Road.

First natural gas station for vehicles to open in Kelowna

The gas station will be open 24/7 to the public

Hong Kong protester shot as China marks its 70th anniversary

Thousands confronted police across the city, the largest number of protests since the unrest began in June

Mother, young children struck while crossing street near Surrey City Hall

Surrey RCMP say the mother and her two daughters were taken to hospital with minor injuries

Cleanup of bankrupt dump on Penticton Indian Band reserve could cost well over $1 million

RDOS staff say household tax required if $3.5 million in tipping fees waived as requested

Vancouver hotel sues striking employees for ‘intolerable’ noise

Union has been picketing since Sept. 19

RCMP put brakes on notorious Okanagan driver

‘Okanagan Bob’ slapped with licence suspension, hefty fines

Trudeau, Scheer, May fight for votes in Toronto while Singh sticks with B.C.

Trudeau is spending a second day on gun-control policy

Morning Start: How much did the cast of Friends (TV Show) make?

Your morning start for Tuesday, October 2nd, 2019

How risky is eating red meat? New papers provoke controversy

New research says you probably don’t need to stop eating steak

B.C. set to move forward with year-round daylight saving time

Premier John Horgan meets with Yukon leaders, heading for Washington, Oregon next

Most Read